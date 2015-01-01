पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्डर:नहर में मिला व्यक्ति का शव, सिर पर चोट के निशान, हत्या की आशंका

सोनीपत43 मिनट पहले
चिटाना गांव के पास पश्चिमी यमुना नहर में शुक्रवार सुबह एक व्यक्ति का शव मिला। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को नहर से बाहर निकाला। व्यक्ति के सिर पर चोट के निशान मिले हैं। इसे देखते हुए हत्या कर फेंके जाने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने मृतक की पहचान का प्रयास किया, लेकिन शिनाख्त देर शाम तक नहीं हो सकी। पुलिस ने पानीपत सहित अन्य जिलों की पुलिस को मैसेज किया है।

पुलिस को सुबह सूचना मिली थी कि चिटाना गांव के पास पश्चिमी यमुना नहर नजदीक पुल के पास एक व्यक्ति का शव पड़ा है। इसपर मोहाना थाना की कमान संभाल रहे आईपीएस गौरव राज पहुंचें। इसे बाद एफएसएल टीम को मौके पर बुलाया गया। एफएसएल टीम ने जांच की तो सिर में चोट के निशान मिले। ग्रामीणों से शव की पहचान करवाने का प्रयास किया।

किसी ने पहचान नहीं की। इसके बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए नागरिक अस्पताल के शव गृह में पहुंचाया। मृतक के हाथ पर शिव की तस्वीर है। पुलिस इसके जरिये भी पहचान का प्रयास कर रही है। पुलिस ने बताया कि शव गलने लगा था। ऐसा लग रहा है कि शव पीछे से बहकर आया है।

