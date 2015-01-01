पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:एक की मौत, 60 पॉजििटव, अक्टूबर में 9 दिन में मिलते थे 500 केस, अब 5 दिन में ही आ रहे

सोनीपत20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

त्योहार के बाद जिले में कोरोना का कहर बढ़ता जा रहा है। सोमवार को 66 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। जबकि 60 केस आए हैं अक्टूबर के मुकाबले नवंबर में रफ्तार लगभग दोगुनी हो गई है। अक्टूबर में नौ दिन में 500 केस मिले थे, जबकि अब 5 दिन में ही पांच सौ मिले हैं। सोमवार को 60 नए केस आए। जिले में मरीजों का आंकड़ा 12523 हो गया है।

तीन दिन में जहां पांच की मौत हुई है। 19 से 23 नवंबर तक पांच दिन में 611 केस मिल चुके हैं। केस मिलने की औसत प्रतिदिन 122 केस मिलने की हो गई है।

यहां हुई कोरोना से मौत : उपायुक्त श्याम लाल पूनिया ने कहा कि सोनीपत में सोमवार को कोविड-19 कोरोना वायरस के एक संक्रमित मरीज की मृत्यु हो गई है। डीसी ने बताया कि मृतक व्यक्ति वार्ड नंबर-19 शांति विहार सोनीपत का रहने वाला था। मृतक की आयु 66 वर्ष थी।

त्योहारों के बाद पकड़ी रफ्तार, पांच दिन में अब तक 611 केस मिले तो छह की हाे चुकी मौत

कोरोना की पूरी रिपोर्ट

सोमवार को मरीज ठीक हुए 110 जिले में कुल एक्टिव केस 927 कुल मौतें हुई 61 कुल मरीज ठीक हुए 11535 सोमवार को टेस्टिंग हुई 1663 आईसीयू में भर्ती मरीज 13 वेंटिलेटर पर भर्ती मरीज 6

कोरोना के लक्षण दिखे तो जांच कराएं और सूचना दें

डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया ने अपील की कोरोना के लक्षणों वाले व्यक्ति की जानकारी मिलती है तो तुरंत हेल्पलाइन नंबर-1950 पर सूचित करें। सूचना देने वाले की पहचान गुप्त रखी जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस प्रकार की सूचना स्वास्थ्य विभाग को भी दी जा सकती है। लोगों के पूर्ण सहयोग से कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोका जा सकता है। बाजार में मास्क लगाकर ही आएं।

शहर में यहां मिले मरीज

सोनीपत: सेक्टर-23 में 6, मॉडल टाउन में 3, गोहाना रोड, ओमैक्स सिटी में 2, चिंतपूर्णी कॉलोनी , सिक्का कालोनी, जनता कालोनी, भीम नगर, महावीर कॉलोनी, न्यू नंदवानी, अशोक नगर, इंद्रा कालोनी, सेक्टर-14, आदर्श नगर और मिशन चौक पर 1 केस ।

गन्नौर: गांधी नगर में 3 महादेव नगर, विश्वकर्मा नगर में 1

गोहाना: मेन बाजार और विष्णु नगर में 1 केस मिला है।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र : कबीरपुर में 1, खेवड़ा स्थित सीआरपीएफ कैंप में 2, खरखौदा में 1, कुण्डली में 2, नांगल कलां में 1, किंग्सबरी टीडीआई कुण्डली में 3, रायपुर में 1, रामपुर कुण्डल में 1, फिरोजपुर बांगर में 1, सोहटी में एक, शामडी में 1, खानपुर कलां में 1, सांदल कलां में 1, अंशल सनसाईन काउंटी कुण्डली में 3, खरखौदा के वार्ड नंबर-02 में 2 तथा गांव निजामपुर खुर्द में 1 केस मिला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें