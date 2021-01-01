पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन के चलते एनएच-44 पर बैरिकेडिंग:सोनीपत से डेढ़ घंटे से बढ़कर 3 घंटे दूर हो गई दिल्ली, निजी वाहनों ने दोगुना किया किराया

सोनीपत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

27 नवंबर से चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के बाद से कुंडली बॉर्डर दिल्ली पुलिस ने पत्थर के बैरिकेड लगाकर बंद किया हुआ है। दिल्ली के मुख्य मार्ग एनएच-44 पर 26 जनवरी के बाद से सख्ती बढ़ा दी है। अब चार लेयर की बैरिकेडिंग कर पैदल आवागमन भी बंद है। सोनीपत या मुरथल से दिल्ली का डेढ़ घंटे का सफर अब तीन से साढ़े तीन घंटे का हो गया है।

बहालगढ़ व बीसवां मील से गांवों के रास्ते दिल्ली जाना पड़ रहा है। अब करीब 20 किलोमीटर का सफर बढ़ गया है। जाम लगने पर समय और ज्यादा लगता है। हालांकि रोडवेज बसों का किराया पहले की तरह 45 रुपए ही है, लेकिन निजी वाहन चालक 80 रुपए तक वसूल रहे हैं।

सोनीपत से रोज करीब 18 हजार लोग कामकाज के लिए दिल्ली आते-जाते हैं। 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड में हिंसा के बाद पुलिस ने बॉर्डर पर सख्ती बढ़ा दी है। यहां पुलिस व सीआरपीएफ तैनात हैं। चार लेयर पत्थर की बैरिकेडिंग के साथ सीमेंटेड व कंटीले तारों की दीवारें बनाई गई हैं।

कुंडली बॉर्डर पर किसानों के दो मंच लगे हैं। कुंडली में हरियाणा की तरफ संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा का मंच लगा है। ज्यादातर हरियाणा, पंजाब की भीड़ यहीं है। वहीं बैरिकेडिंग से आगे दूसरा मंच सिंघु दिल्ली की तरफ मजूदर-किसान संघर्ष कमेटी का लगा है।

26 जनवरी से पहले पैदल यात्रियों का हरियाणा से दिल्ली की तरफ आसानी से आवागमन हो रहा था। एनएच-44 पर मुरथल या बहालगढ़ से कुंडली तक निजी वाहनों में लोग जा रहे थे और फिर आगे कुछ दूर पैदल सिंघु की तरफ जाकर दिल्ली की तरफ वाले वाहनों में सवार होकर दिल्ली पहुंच रहे थे। अब यह रास्ता बंद कर दिया है। यहां पैदल जा रहे कुंडली के प्रताप ने बताया कि अब तो कुंडली की फैक्ट्रियों में सिंघु की तरफ से आना-जाना दिक्कत भरा हो गया है।

दिल्ली व गुरुग्राम जाने को सोनीपत पुलिस की ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी

  • राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-44 पर जम्मू कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, पंजाब व चंडीगढ़ से आने वाले भारी वाहन दिल्ली व गुरुग्राम जाने के लिए सोनीपत की अपेक्षा पानीपत से राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-71ए के जरिए गोहाना, रोहतक, सांपला से होते हुए आसौदा से केएमपी पर प्रवेश कर सकते हैं।
  • जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, पंजाब व चंडीगढ़ से आने वाले हल्के वाहन दिल्ली व गुरुग्राम जाने के लिए राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-44 का प्रयोग करते हुए सोनीपत स्थित राई से केएमपी का प्रयोग करते हुए बादली, फरूखनगर व मानेसर के रास्ते का प्रयोग कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा बागपत, खेकड़ा, लोनी बाॅर्डर से होते हुए दिल्ली जा सकते हैं।

रोडवेज की 6 बसें मंगलवार को दिल्ली के लिए चलीं

सोनीपत डिपो से 6 बसें मंगलवार को दिल्ली के लिए गई। जाम में अधिक समय लगने से बसों के चक्कर कम लग पा रहे हैं। चंडीगढ़ की तरफ से भी बसें आ रही हैं। बहालगढ़ रोड से नाहरा, नाहरी के रास्ते दिल्ली जा रही हैं।

रोडवेज ट्रैफिक मैनेजर कर्मवीर ने बताया कि समय डेढ़ घंटे से अब तीन घंटे लग रहा है, लेकिन किराया पहले की तरह 45 रुपए ही तय है। बहालगढ़ से दिल्ली के लिए निजी वाहन चालक 80 रुपए तक ले रहे हैं। चालक नरेश ने बताया कि अब जगह-जगह गांवों के जाम से होकर जा रहे हैं। खर्च बढ़ गया है। कुंडली से बहालगढ़ के पहले 10 रुपए लेते थे, अब ऑटो चालक 30 रुपए वसूल रहे हैं।

गांवों से होकर दिल्ली के 3 रास्ते, जाम बड़ी समस्या

सोनीपत से करीब 51 किलोमीटर दिल्ली का रास्ता नेशनल हाईवे से है। कुंडली बॉर्डर बंद होने से अब गांवों के रास्तों से होकर दिल्ली जाने के विकल्प बनाए गए हैं। अब इन पर वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ने से जाम की समस्या रहती है। गांवों के रूट हल्के वाहनों के लिए तय किए गए हैं।

  • पहला रूट : बीसवां मील से वाया नांगल कलां, अटेरना, मनोली बैराबांकीपुर, दहिसरा से दिल्ली।
  • दूसरा रूट : बहालगढ़ से सफियाबाद से नरेला होकर दिल्ली।
  • तीसरा रूट : बहालगढ़ से मल्लामाजरा, नाहरा, नाहरी, लामपुर बॉर्डर से दिल्ली।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser