  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Sonipat
  Electricity Corporation Owes Eight Crore Rupees On 5 Departments, Municipal Corporation Has The Highest Outstanding Of 5.40 Crores

बिल अदायगी की मांग:5 विभागों पर बिजली निगम का आठ करोड़ रुपए बकाया, सबसे ज्यादा बकाया 5.40 करोड़ नगर निगम पर है

सोनीपत/गन्नौरएक घंटा पहले
बिल बकाया होने पर आम आदमी का कनेक्शन काटने के लिए बिजली निगम की टीम पहुंच जाती है पर सरकारी विभागों पर जोर नहीं चल रहा है। डीएसपी ऑफिस, शिक्षा विभाग, पब्लिक हेल्थ व नगर निगम, गन्नौर नगरपालिका बकाएदारों की सूची में है। इन विभागों पर आठ करोड़ रुपए बकाया है। 5 करोड़ 40 लाख का बकाया तो अकेले नगर निगम पर है। गुरुवार को बिजली निगम के कार्यकारी अभियंता जेसी शर्मा ने निगम के संयुक्त आयुक्त सुभाष चंद्र से मुलाकात की। जिसमें बिल की अदायगी करने को कहा।

गन्नौर में सबसे ज्यादा पब्लिक हेल्थ पर बकाया : बिजली निगम का सबसे अधिक बिल पब्लिक हेल्थ की ओर 1,49,33,498 रुपए बकाया है। वहीं, दूसरे नंबर पर नगरपालिका की तरफ 6,91,8663 रुपए और तीसरे नंबर पर शिक्षा विभाग पर 12,07,814 रुपए खड़े है। जबकि डीएसपी ऑफिस पर 7,14,705 रुपए व ग्राप पंचायत को बिल के 205289 रुपए भरने है।

लिस्ट तैयार कर नोटिस भेजने की तैयारी: एसडीओ

सिटी सब डिविजन के एसडीओ अश्वनी कुमार ने बताया कि बकायेदारों से रिकवरी करने के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। सरकारी विभागों की लिस्ट तैयार की गई है, बिजली बिल जमा करने के लिए नोटिस भी जारी करने का काम शुरू कर दिया है।

शिक्षा विभाग ने कनेक्शन काटने की मांग की

शिक्षा विभाग से संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि कार्यालय में सालभर से सोलर लगवाया है, उसके बाद बिजली निगम को कनेक्शन काटने के लिए चिट्टी लिख चुके है, लेकिन सालभर होने के बाद बिजली का कनेक्शन काटने की बजाय सरचार्ज लगाकर बिल भेजा जा रहा है।

