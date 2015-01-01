पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिल नहीं जमा कराने वाले डिफाल्टरों के बिजली निगम काटेगा कनेक्शन

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
उत्तरी हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम बिजली डिफाल्टरों को बार-बार नोटिस देने के बाद भी बिल जमा नहीं कराने पर निगम के अधिकारी सख्त हुए। । जिसके तहत वसूली के जिलेभर में टीमों का गठन किया गया है। डिफाल्टरों से सख्ती से निपटने का निर्देश दिया गया है। हालांकि टीम द्वारा वसूली के लिए अपनाई जा रही तकनीक काफी कारगर सिद्ध हो रही है। नवंबर में सिटी डिवजीन की टीम ने डिफाल्टरों से करीब पौने छह करोड़ रुपए की वसूली की है। पूरे डिवीजन में 37 करोड़ रुपए का डिफाल्टिंग अमाउंट है।

निगम के अधिकारियों द्वारा टीम गठित कर बड़े डिफाल्टरों को बिल जमा कराने के लिए कहा जाएगा। अगर मौके पर ही डिफाल्टरों ने रिस्पांस दिया तो छोड़ दिया जाएगा। अन्यथा निगम की टीम उक्त व्यक्ति का कनेक्शन काट दिया जाएगा। निगम के सिटी डिवीजन द्वारा अकेले ही कार्रवाई करते हुए डिफाल्टरों से 5 करोड़ 89 लाख रुपए का डिफाल्टिंग अमाउंट नवंबर के 23 दिनों में वसूला गया है। सिटी डिवीजन में 37 करोड़ रुपए का डिफाल्टिंग अमाउंट है।

सोनीपत सर्कल में काफी अर्से से बड़ा अमाउंड डिफाल्टिंग अमाउंट के रूप में खड़ा है। जिसके कारण साढ़े छह हजार से ज्यादा उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन भी काटे जा चुके हैं। बावजूद इसके लोगों द्वारा बिल जमा कराने को लेकर कोई रूचि नहीं ली जा रही है। पूरे सर्कल में 110 करोड़ से अधिक का डिफाल्टिंग अमाउंट है। जिसकी वसूली के लिए एसई द्वारा सभी डिवीजन स्तर पर निर्देश दिया। इसमें सिटी डिवीजन की परफार्मेंस अच्छी आई है। बाकियों ने अभी तक प्रोग्रेस सबमिट नहीं कराया है। नवंबर के बाद इकट्ठा वसूली का फिगर देने का आश्वासन दिया।

डिफाल्टिंग अमाउंट पर फोकस

इन दिनों सभी एसडीओ को डिफाल्टिंग अमाउंट की रिकवरी करने का आदेश दिया गया है। परिणाम भी संतोषजनक है। सभी ने विश्वास दिलाया है कि अगले दो महीने में डिफाल्टिंग अमाउंट क्लियर कर दिया जाएगा। जल्द ही बिजली चोरी के लिए भी टीम गठित की जाएगी। जेसी शर्मा, एक्सईएन सिटी डिवीजन सोनीपत।

