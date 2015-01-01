पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम:थाने में घुसकर महिला ने मुंशी व अन्य पुलिस कर्मियों से अभद्रता की, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

सोनीपत11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मोहाना थाना में घुसकर एक महिला ने मुंशी सहित अन्य पुलिस कर्मियों से अभद्रता कर दी। पुलिस ने महिला पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की है। महिला के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोप है कि महिला ने लेडी हैड कांस्टेबल के हाथ पर पैन से वार कर दिया। साथ ही झूठे मामले में फंसाने की धमकी भी दी। महिला अपनी बहन की गुमशुदगी के मामले में पूछताछ करने आई थी।

मुंशी दिनेश ने शिकायत देकर बताया है कि वह मंगलवार को थाने में अपने कमरे में काम कर रहे थे। इसी बीच थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव से एक महिला पहुंंची और अपनी बहन की गुमशुदगी के मामले में पुलिस की कार्रवाई के बारे में पूछताछ करने लगी। उस समय वह कागजी कार्रवाई में लगे थे। जिस पर उसने महिला से कहा कि मामले की जांच एचसी बलगानंद कर रहे हैं।

आप उनसे मिलकर पता कर सकते हैं। दिनेश का आरोप है कि महिला गुस्से में गाली-गलौज करने लगी। एचसी बलगांनद व महिला एचसी सीता ने उन्होंने उसे शांत रहने को कहा तो उसने महिला हवलदार को धक्का मार दिया और पैन उठाकर उनके हाथ में मारा। इस दौरान सिपाही पूनम भी वहां पहुंच गई। महिला ने धमकी दी कि उन पर गलत इल्जाम लगाकर फंसा देगी और जान से मरवा देगी। वह धमकी देकर निकल गई। मुंशी की शिकायत पर मोहाना थाना पुलिस ने महिला के खिलाफ सरकार काम में बाधा पहुंचाने व धमकी देने का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें