किसान आंदोलन:किसानों ने केजीपी-केएमपी और एनएच-44 के टोल फ्री कराए, 95 लाख का नुकसान, पुलिस रही मुस्तैद, किसानों ने दिया धरना

केएमपी पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मी।

कुंडली बॉर्डर पर दिल्ली सीमा को सील कर बैठे किसानों ने तीन कृषि कानूनों को रद्द किए जाने की मांग के तहत हाईवे के टोल को फ्री करने की घोषणा की थी। किसान अपने इस प्रयास में काफी हद तक सफल रहे हैं। केजीपी, केएमपी व एनएच-44 पर मुरथल से आगे भिगान टोल को किसानों ने पहुंचकर फ्री करवाया। केएमपी पर सुबह 10 बजे से शाम तक वाहन टोल फ्री निकाले गए है।

केजीपी पर दोपहर 12 बजे से लेकर शाम के 4 बजे तक टोल फ्री रहा। एनएच-44 पर रात को ही किसानों ने टोल बंद करवा दिया था। दिन में पर्ची काटनी शुरू की तो फिर पंजाब से किसानों के आगमन को देखते बंद करना पड़ा। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संख्या-44 पर धरनारत किसानों की स्वास्थ्य जांच नियमित रूप से जारी है। उपायुक्त श्याम लाल पूनिया ने कहा कि शनिवार को 816 किसानों की थर्मल स्कैनिंग की गई। साथ ही 747 मास्क भी बांटे गए।

केजीपी पर प्रति घंटा एक हजार से 15 सौ वाहन निकलते हैं। ऐसे में चार घंटे के फ्री के दौरान केजीपी टोल संचालकों को करीब 15 से 18 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। इसी प्रकार दिल्ली बॉर्डर होने की वजह से ज्यादा वाहन केएमपी से निकल रहे हैं। सुबह दस बजे लेकर शाम पांच बजे तक करीब 40 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। सबसे अधिक नुकसान किसानों द्वारा केजीपी पर फास्ट टैग स्कैनर बंद कराने से भी हुआ है।

एएसपी ने संभाली सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

केएमपी व केजीपी टोल प्लाजा पर एएसपी निकिता खट्‌टर ने खुद सुरक्षा व्यवस्था संभाली। एएसपी के साथ राई थाना के प्रभारी विवेक मलिक भी मौजूद रहे। केजीपी व केएमपी पर शांतिपूर्ण माहौल रहा। दोनों टोल बेरियर किसानों की सहमति से टोल फ्री रहे।

पिपली टोल को स्थानीय व पंजाब के किसानों ने कराया फ्री, नारेबाजी की

पिपली टोल पर एकत्र होकर शनिवार को क्षेत्र के किसानों ने टोल को फ्री करवा दिया। इस दौरान पंजाब से आए किसानों ने भी स्थानीय किसानों के साथ मिलकर नारेबाजी की। किसानों की तरफ से सुबह नौ बजे के करीब टोल को वाहनों के लिए फ्री करवाया गया था और एक बजे तक किसान टोल पर डटे रहे। कुंडली-मानेसर-पलवल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर आने-जाने के लिए खरखौदा क्षेत्र का यह एकमात्र टोल प्लाजा है। स्थानीय किसान यहां पहुंचे थे, इसी दौरान पंजाब से भी कुछ किसान एक बस में सवार होकर मौके पर पहुंच गए। ऐसे में टोल कर्मी अपनी सीट छोड़कर चलते बने। एक बजे किसानों के उठकर चले जाने पर टोल प्लाजा कर्मियों की तरफ से फिर से टोल वसूला जाने लगा। इस दौरान ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट एसडीओ आशीष दहिया व पुलिस बल के साथ थाना प्रभारी बिजेंद्र सिंह भी मौजूद रहे

वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

