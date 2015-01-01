पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:किसान के पसीने का सस्ता मोल, मंडी में ‌5 किलो गोभी, कॉलोनियों में ‌30 किलो बिकती

सोनीपत18 मिनट पहले
  • मंडी से लोगों तक पहुंचने में पांच गुना महंगी हो जाती है सब्जी

सब्जी उत्पादक किसानों को मेहनत का सही मोल नहीं मिल रहा। मंडी में उनकी फसल सस्ते भाव में बिक रही है। जो घरों तक कई गुना महंगी पहुंच रही है। मंडी में किसानों से पांच रुपए किलो खरीदी गई गोभी कॉलोनियों में 25 से 30 रुपए किलो मिल रही है।

जिले में 30 हजार हेक्टेयर में सब्जी उत्पादन हो रहा है। इन दिनों भिंडी, शिमला मिर्च, गाजर, गोभी, घीया, हरी सब्जी, बैंगन आदि का लाेकल उत्पादन हो रहा है। दिल्ली की आजादपुर मंडी के अलावा सोनीपत की मंडी में किसान सब्जी बेचते हैं।

किसान बाजार का दावा भी फेल : गुड़ मंडी स्थित मार्केट कमेटी के पुराने कार्यालय के स्थान पर किसान बाजार बनाया गया है। इस पर हरियाणा कृषि विपणन बोर्ड करीब तीन करोड़ 26 लाख रुपए की भारी भरकम धनराशि खर्च की गई है।

दावा किया गया था कि इस बाजार में किसान खेतों से सीधे आकर अपनी फसल बेचेंगे। जिससे किसानों की आय बढ़ेगी। बाजार भाव से 30 प्रतिशत कम दाम पर यहां पर सब्जियां मिलेगी। जिससे आम शहरी को भी लाभ होगा। बाजार शुरू नहीं कर पाने का कारण कोरोना बताया गया है। यह कब शुरू होगा यह भी नहीं बताया जा रहा है ।

किसानों से सीधा माल खरीदने को बना था किसान बाजार

कोरोना ने रोका किसान बाजार

कोरोना काल से पहले अधिकारियों से उद््घाटन को लेकर बातचीत हुई थी। लेकिन कोराना के चलते मामला टाल दिया गया। फिलहाल मार्च के बाद किसान बाजार को लेकर मुख्यालय से कोई पत्र व्यवहार नहीं किया गया है। भीड़ के मद्देनजर खोलना उचित भी नहीं है। जैसे ही स्थिति सामान्य होगी। पत्र व्यवहार किया जाएगा। जितेंद्र कुमार, सेक्रेटरी मार्केट कमेटी सोनीपत।

मंडी में पहुंचे किसानाें से बातचीत के अंश

एक एकड़ में गोभी की खेती की है। शुरूआती दिनों में 15 रुपए किलो तक बिकी। उन दिनों मार्केट में 60 रुपए प्रति किलो बिक रही थी। चार दिनों से पांच रुपए किलो का भाव मिल रहा है। अगर तुलना की जाए तो मेहनत और लागत को जोड़ने पर लागत भी नहीं निकल रही है। सतपाल, किसान कामी।

कमाई से ज्यादा किराया

मैंने पालक, मेथी व बथुआ की खेती की है। इन दिनों तीन रुपए किलो का भाव भी नहीं मिल रहा। दिल करता है फेंक कर चले जाएं। मेहनत की है, इसलिए लालच लगती है। सब्जी लाने ई-रिक्शा का किराया डेढ़ सौ लगता है, पूरी फसल का 200 रुपए भी नहीं मिलता है। मोहिंदर, किसान हसनपुर।

कोरोना ने कमाई रोकी : महंगाई ने बजट बिगाड़ दिया

आलू, प्याज और टमाटर ने पूरे साल रुलाया है। इस साल 40 रुपए किलो से कम हुआ ही है। अन्य सब्जियों के दाम भी हो गए हैं। कोरोना के कारण कमाई पर पहले से ही असर है। ऐसे में महंगाई के कारण बुरा हाल है। घर चलाने के लिए मैनेज करना पड़ रहा है। सुनीता देवी, जीवन नगर।

