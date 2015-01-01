पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोनीपत:लॉकडाउन में ठेकों की बजाय सीधे शराब बेचने की आशंका

सोनीपत
कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के दौरान 24 मार्च से देश में लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की। इसे बाद प्रदेश में 27 मार्च को जिलेभर में ठेके और एल-1 और एल-13 को बंद करने आदेश दिया गया। 27 को शहर के दो बड़े एल-1 धारकों के गोदाम सील करने से पहले जब स्टॉक चैक किया गया तो इनके पास भारी मात्रा में स्टॉक कम पाया गया।

दोनों गोदामों में करीब 26 हजार पेटी शराब स्टॉक कम होना बताया गया है। आबकारी विभाग द्वारा अब इस पर जुर्माना लगाने की तैयारी है जोकि दो से पांच करोड़ के बीच हो सकता है। आबकारी व कराधान विभाग के अधिकारी ने बताया कि 27 मार्च को जब ठेके और एल-1 गोदामों को सील किया गया उस समय स्टॉक चैक किया गया।

इस दौरान दो गोदामों पर करीब 26 हजार पेटी शराब कम मिली थी। इसकी विभागीय कार्रवाई कर मुख्यालय को अवगत कराया था। अब मुख्यालय ने स्थानीय अधिकारियों को जुर्माना लगाने की अप्रूवल दी है। हालांकि ठेकेदारों का तर्क है कि उनका ठेका मार्च तक वैलिड था, लेकिन 27 मार्च को ही स्टॉक क्लोजिंग कर दी गई, जिसके कारण यह शाट हो गया। इनके खिलाफ विभाग द्वारा जुर्माना निर्धारित करने की दिशा में कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया।

शराब से जिले में सरकार को 400 करोड़ की आमदनी

सोनीपत में शराब का कारोबार बहुत ही बढ़ियां हैं। इसमें कार्य करने वाले ठेकेदार तो मालामाल हो ही रहे हैं, साथ ही प्रदेश सरकार को भी अच्छा राजस्व मिलता है। सरकार को हर साल करीब ढाई सौ करोड़ रुपए ठेकों की नीलामी से मिलता है। जबकि 150 करोड़ रुपए करीब पास परमिट और अवैध तरीके से पकड़ी जाने वाली शराब के जुर्माने आदि से मिलता है। जिसके कारण प्रदेश के आबकारी व कराधान विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों की नजर हमेशा जिले की कार्य प्रणाली बनी रहती है। हर साल करीब 400 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व प्रदेश को सोनीपत से जाता है।

गोदामों को सील करते समय स्टॉक कम पाया गया था। जिसका आबकारी व कराधान विभाग के नियमानुसार केस तैयार कर दिया गया है। जल्द ही ठेकेदारों को बुलाकर जुर्माना किया जाएगा। करीब 26 हजार पेटी शराब दोनों एल-1 को मिलाकर कम पाई गई है। जिस पर जुर्माना भी करोड़ों रुपए में होगा। - नरेश कुमार, डीईटीसी आबकारी व कराधान विभाग सोनीपत।

