जायजा:खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग टीम ने मेगा मार्ट पर खाने पीने की 5 वस्तुओं के सैंपल भरे

सोनीपत33 मिनट पहले
त्योहारी सीजन शुरू होते ही खाद्य पदार्थों की क्वालिटी को लेकर जांच शुरू हो गई है। जिसके तहत खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग द्वारा शहर में इन दिनों छापामार कार्यवाही की जा रही है। एटलस रोड स्थित एक मेगा मार्ट में शिकायत मिली थी कि पारले जी की बिस्कुट में यहां कीड़े मिले थे। एक उपभोक्ता की शिकायत पर डीसी ने निर्देश दिया था। मंगलवार को टीम ने यहां छापामार कार्रवाई कर सैंपल भरे हैं। अधिकारियों द्वारा सैंपल को चंडीगढ़ लैब में जांच के लिए भेज दिया गया है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन में खाने पीने से संबंधित दुकानों और सामानों की चेकिंग की प्रक्रिया चलाई जा रही है। जिसके तहत जिलेभर में टीम गठित की गई है। अलग-अलग हिस्से में अधिकारी अपने स्तर पर टीमों द्वारा निगरानी और जांच कर रहे हैं। जिसके तहत ही एक उपभोक्ता की शिकायत थी कि उसने एटलस रोड स्थित एक मेगा मार्ट से पारले जी ग्लूकोज का बिस्कुट खरीदा था। जिसमें उसे कीड़े मिले जब उसने वहां कर्मचारियों को शिकायत की उन्होंने उसकी बात अनसुनी कर दी। उसे ही दोषी ठहरा दिए।

विभाग द्वारा मंगलवार देर शाम को एटलस रोड एक मेगा मार्ट से पारले जी ग्लूकोस बिस्किट, मिक्स अचार, टमाटर सॉस, धनिया पाउडर और सोन पापड़ी का सैंपल भरा गया है। जिसे जांच के लिए चंडीगढ़ लैब में भेज दिया गया है। वीरेंद्र कुमार, खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग सोनीपत।

