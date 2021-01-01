पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुरथल से कुंडली तक पुलिस के पांच नाके:हाईवे पर 24 घंटे में चार लूट, पुलिस का दावा-गश्त बढ़ाई

सोनीपत/राई5 घंटे पहले
एनएच-44 पर लगातार लूट की वारदात बढ़ रही हैं। पिछले दो दिन में ही लूट की तीन वारदात हुई हैं। इस बार तो लुटेरों ने पत्रकारों से भी कार लूट ली है। लूट की बढ़ती वारदातों से राहगीरों में दहशत का माहौल बनता जा रहा है। पुलिस लगातार हाईवे पर गश्त करने का दावा कर रही है, इसके बावजूद लुटेरे आसानी से लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देकर फरार हो रहे हैं।

जीटी रोड पर मुरथल से लेकर कुंडली तक पुलिस के पांच नाके हैं। जिला यातायात थाना पुलिस अलग से गश्त कर रही है। उसके बावजूद लूट की वारदात थमने का नाम नही ले रही हैं। वहीं, खरखौदा क्षेत्र में सोहटी के पास पिस्तौल के बल पर तीन बदमाशों ने बाइक सवार से नकदी व मोबाइल लूट लिया।

कुंडली में पत्रकारों से लूटी कार, मामला दर्ज

कुंडली बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन की कवरेज को आए निजी टीवी चैनल के पत्रकारों से दो युवक कार, मोबाइल व अन्य सामान लूटकर फरार हो गए। चंडीगढ़ के रामदरबार फेस-2 निवासी मनोज राठी ने कुंडली थाना पुलिस को शिकायत में बताया कि वह एक टीवी चैनल में विशेष संवाददाता है।

सोमवार को स्विफ्ट कार से कैमरामैन संजय व चालक सोनू आर्य के साथ किसानों की पत्रकारवार्ता की कवरेज कर रात को होटल जा रहे थे। जब वे गांव रसोई के पास स्थित ढाबे के सामने पहुंचे तो कुछ युवकों ने उनकी कार को रुकवा लिया और फिर दो युवक चाबी छीन कार लेकर फरार हो गए। कार में मोबाइल फोन के अलावा कार्यालय का जरूरी सामान था।

केएमपी पर कंटेनर चालक से छीने ‌ 10 हजार

यूपी के जिला संभल के गांव मेहुंआ हसतगंज निवासी मदनलाल ने बताया कि वह दिल्ली के आजादपुर स्थित ब्रहमपुत्र कैरियर कंपनी सें चाय पत्ती लोड कर रोहतक के सांपला के लिए चला था। जब वह केएमपी-केजीपी जीरो प्वाइंट पर पहुंचा तो उसने लघुशंका के कंटेनर को रोका तो इसी दौरान दो युवक उसके कंटेनर में सवार हो गए और उससे मारपीट कर 10 हजार रुपए लूट फरार हो गए। इस दौरान कंटेनर अनियंत्रित होकर गड्ढे में गिर गया।

मारपीट कर केएमपी पर कैंटर चालक से लूट

केएमपी पर ही सोमवार को राजस्थान के जिला झुंझनू के नलवड़ी निवासी नरपत सिंह से बाइक सवार बदमाश 53 सौ रुपए, मोबाइल व ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस लूट ले गए थे। आरोपियों ने कैंटर चालक से मारपीट भी की थी। अभी आरोपियों की पहचान नहीं हुई।

पिस्तौल के बल पर नकदी, बाइक व मोबाइल लूटा

गोपालपुर निवासी साहिल ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह सोमवार को बाइक पर सवार होकर दिल्ली के रोहिणी स्थित ग्लोरियस पब्लिक स्कूल में नौकरी की तलाश में गया था। वहां से वह शाम को वापस अपने घर लौट रहा था।

जब वह गांव सोहटी व गोपालपुर के बीच में पहुंचा तो इसी दौरान बाइक पर सवार होकर आए तीन बदमाशों ने उसे रोक लिया। उनमें से एक युवक ने उसके सीने पर पिस्तौल अड़ा दी। बाद में युवकों ने उससे बाइक, मोबाइल फोन, जरूरी दस्तावेज व दो हजार रुपए लूट ले गए।

