पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Sonipat
  • From December 14, Unchahar Express Will Halt At Sonipat, Seven Express Trains Will Now Run On The Route, Can Reserve Seats Daily From The Mobile App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:14 दिसंबर से ऊंचाहार एक्सप्रेस का सोनीपत में होगा ठहराव, रूट पर अब दौड़ेंगी सात एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन, माेबाइल एप से रोजाना रिजर्व कर सकते हैं सीट

सोनीपत38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना वायरस की वजह से बंद ट्रेन का परिचालन रेलवे अब धीरे-धीरे सामान्य कर रहा है। हालांकि दैनिक यात्रियों को फिलहाल कोई राहत नहीं मिलने वाली है। क्योंकि लोकल ट्रेन का परिचालन अभी नहीं शुरू किया गया है। लेकिन दिल्ली और चंडीगढ़ की ओर आवागमन सुगम जरूर हो गया है। रेलवे ने 14 दिसंबर से चड़ीगढ़-प्रयागराज के बीच चलने वाली ट्रेन ऊंचाहार के परिचालन की घोषणा की है। इस ट्रेन के परिचालन से बड़ी संख्या में यात्रियों को लाभ मिलेगा।

सोनीपत रेलवे स्टेशन से सात ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू हो जाएगा। लेकिन यात्रा की शर्त रिजर्व टिकट ही रहेगी। यात्री अपने मोबाइल से टिकट बुकिंग के लिए लांच मोबाइल ऐप का प्रयोग कर सकते हैं। प्रतिदिन रिजर्वेशन का ऑप्शन है। आसानी से टिकट रिजर्व करा सकते हैं।

रेलवे ने 26 मार्च से सोनीपत से ट्रेन का परिचालन रोक दिया था। जिसके बाद 15 जून से एक-एक कर अब तक छह ट्रेन को चलाया जा रहा है। जैसे-जैसे स्थिति सामान्य हो रही है, ट्रेन की संख्या में भी वृद्धि की जा रही है। 14 दिसंबर से ऊंचाहार का परिचालन होने से सोनीपत में रुकने वाली ट्रेन की संख्या सात हो जाएगी। फिलहाल इन दिनों करीब ढाई हजार यात्री आवागमन कर रहे हैं। इसमें सबसे अधिक दिल्ली जाने वाले यात्री शामिल हैं।

सबसे अधिक भीड़ गीता जयंती में है
रेलवे द्वारा एक दिसंबर से खजुराहो-कुरुक्षेत्र गीता जयंती का परिचालन शुरू किया गया है। जिसमें बड़ी संख्या में रिजर्वेशन कराकर यात्री यात्रा कर रहे हैं। जिसमें डेढ़ हजार यात्री अकेले गीता जयंती एक्सप्रेस में यात्रा कर रहे हैं। शेष यात्री ऊना हिमाचल एक्सप्रेस, शहीद एक्सप्रेस, फ्लाइंग एक्सप्रेस, मालवा एक्सप्रेस, झेलम एक्सप्रेस और पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस से आवागमन रह रहे हैं।

मुख्यालय के आदेश से चल रही है
ट्रेन का ठहराव और परिचालन रेलवे द्वारा किया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत ऊंचाहार एक्सप्रेस के ठहराव की घोषणा की गई है। हम स्टेशन पर व्यवस्था बनाने का कार्य कर रहे हैं। कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करने वाले लोगों को प्लेटफार्म पर प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। गजेंद्र सिंह, स्टेशन अधीक्षक सोनीपत।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें