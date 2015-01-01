पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी का कहर जारी:गन्नौर विधायक निर्मल चौधरी की रिपोर्ट आई कोरोना पॉजिटिव, मॉडल टाउन में मिले 11 संक्रमित

सोनीपत2 घंटे पहले
इस तरह की भीड़ से और खराब हो सकते हैं हालात।
  • एक बार फिर 151 नए केस, कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा हुआ 11 हजार पार
  • 19 सितंबर को मिले थे 164 केस, जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा हुआ 11054
  • पिछले 10 दिन में 878 मरीज मिले, अक्टूबर में औसतन हर दिन 56 मरीज मिले थे

कोरोना वायरस का एक बार फिर से विस्फोट हुआ है। मंगलवार को 151 नए मरीज मिले। पति व बेटे की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद अब गन्नौर विधायक निर्मल चौधरी की भी कोविड- 19 रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है। नवंबर में हर दिन मरीज मिलने की औसत 87 की हो गई है। अक्टूबर में यह औसत 56 की थी। इतने मरीज सितंबर में मिले थे। 19 सितंबर को 164 केस आए थे।

अब लगातार कोरोना रफ्तार पकड़ रहा है। बढ़ते केसों से लग रहा है कि कोरोना दूसरी लहर शुरू हो गई है। कोरोना वायरस के नए मरीजों में 50 महिला भी शामिल हैं। कोरोना का कुल आंकड़ा बढ़कर 11 हजार पार हो गया। अब कुल केस 11054 हो गए हैं। ऐसे में रफ्तार सिंतबर जैसी हो गई है। 10 दिन में ही 878 मरीज मिल चुके हैं।

शहर में यहां मिले केस : मॉडल टाउन में 11, स्पेशल होम में आठ, सेक्टर-15 व ओमेक्स सिटी में छ:-छ:, चिंनपूर्णी कालोनी में पांच, सेक्टर-23 में चार, चार मरला में तीन, सिक्का कालोनी, विकासपुरी, जनता कालोनी, गढ़ीवाला में दो-दाे, सेक्टर-08, 14, नंदवानी नगर, आर्य कालोनी, ओल्ड अनाज मण्डी, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कालोनी, सुजान सिंह पार्क के पास, विकास नगर, विकासपुरी, ब्रह्मा नगर, आदर्श नगर, गुढ मण्डी, आनंद नगर, आर्य नगर, देव नगर, कालूपुर, अपेक्स ग्रीन, आठ मरला, न्यू तारा नगर, फैज बाजार, डेल ब्लॉक, पंचम नगर, सरस्वती विहार, देवडू रोड़, लक्ष्मी नगर, रूपनगर व चावला कालोनी में एक-एक संक्रमित मिला है।

कोरोना डेली डायरी

कुल एक्टिव केस 791 मंगलवार को ठीक हुए 82 कुल ठीक हुए मरीज 10209 कोरोना से कुल मौत 54 वेंटीलेटर पर भर्ती मरीज 00 आईसीयू में भर्ती मरीज 18 मंगलवार टेस्टिंग हुई 1311

गन्नौर विधायक निर्मल ने संपर्क में आए लोगों से कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने का किया आह्वान

पति व बेटे की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद अब विधायक निर्मल चौधरी की भी कोविड- 19 रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है। रिपोर्ट के बारे में बताते हुए विधायक निर्मल चौधरी ने अपने संपर्क में आए लोगों से भी कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने का आह्वान किया।

गन्नाैर में यहां-यहां मिले केस : भगवान नगर, गांधी नगर, त्यागी एनक्लेव में एक-एक, शास्त्री नगर व जैन गली में दाे-दाे केस मिले।

गाेहाना में यहां-यहां मिले केस : ओल्ड अनाज मण्डी, मैन बाजार में तीन-तीन, विष्णु नगर, न्यात कालोनी, मुगुलपुरा, गीता स्कूल के नजदीक, काठमण्डी में एक-एक संक्रमित मिले।

