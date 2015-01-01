पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:स्वास्थ्य निदेशक ने किया सिविल अस्पताल का दौरा, बोले-सैंपलिंग बढ़ाएं, नियमों का सख्ती से हो पालन

सोनीपत43 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार को 104 नए पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आए। इनमें 38 महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं। जिले में कुल मरीज 12627 हो गए हैं। 39 मरीज ठीक भी हुए। कुल 11574 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 992 एक्टिव मरीज जिले में हैं। बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते जिले में 27 अलग-अलग जगहों पर सैंपलिंग प्वाइंट बनाए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने व्यवस्था निरीक्षण को लेकर उच्च अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई है।

मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निदेशक बीके राजौरा ने सिविल अस्पताल का दौरा किया और हालात का जायजा लिया। स्वास्थ्य निदेशक ने कहा कि विभाग के पास मरीजों के इलाज का पूरा इंतजाम है। जिला प्रशासन को चाहिए कि वह शहर में भीड़ को एकत्र होने से रोके। हर हाल में शारीरिक दूरी से लेकर मास्क की अनिवार्यता के नियम की पालना की जाए।

जिले में अब सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया गया है। सैंपलिंग प्वाइंट बढ़ाए गए हैं। फिलहाल 1600 से अधिक सैंपल हर दिन लिए जा रहे हैं। अक्टूबर में एक हजार तक सैंपल लिए जाने लगे थे। आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट से पॉजीटिव मिलने की दर 7.13 और रेपिड एंटिजन टेस्ट से 4.93 प्रतिशत हो गई है।

