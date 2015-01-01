पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोनीपत:सरकारी विभाग में आगजनी की घटना को लेकर कैसे हैं इंतजाम, होगा सर्वे

सोनीपत28 मिनट पहले
  • शहरी निकाय विभाग ने इसे लेकर अपनी तैयारी कर दी शुरू

सरकारी कार्यालयों की इमारतों को आगजनी से सुरक्षित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए दमकल शाखा की ओर से इन इमारतों का सर्वे होगा। सर्वे में सरकारी इमारतों में आगजनी से निपटने के इंतजाम हैं या नहीं और अग्निशामक यंत्र कब लगाए गए थे जैसी जानकारी जुटाई जाएगी। शहरी निकाय विभाग ने इसे लेकर अपनी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। जिसमें न केवल सरकारी विभाग बल्कि अस्पताल, लघु सचिवालय, बस स्टैंड सहित अन्य इमारतों को सर्वे में शामिल किया जाएगा।

लघु सचिवालय की हर ब्रांच का सर्वे होगा। इस इमारत में जिले के मुख्य अधिकारियों के कार्यालय होने के अलावा रिकाॅर्ड रूम भी बने हुए हैं। आगजनी होने पर बड़ा नुकसान हो सकता है। ऐसे में आगजनी से बचाव को लेकर यहां क्या इंतजाम है, यह निरीक्षण टीम जांच करेगी।

नगर परिषद में जल चुका है रिकाॅर्ड

नगर परिषद से लेकर आयकर विभाग में आग लगने के कारण काफी रिकार्ड हाल ही में जल गया था। ऐसी स्थिति अन्य विभागों में उत्पन्न नहीं हो इसे लेकर पहले से तैयारी जरूरी है। सर्वे दमकल शाखा द्वारा सरकारी कार्यालयों का सर्वे 25 दिसंबर तक पूरा किया जाएगा। इसके लिए सभी दमकल केंद्रों के अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई जा रही है।

शहर में आगजनी से जुड़ी किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए विशेष तैयारी की जा रही है। इसके लिए एक विशेष सर्वे होगा, जिसमें यह देखा जाएगा कि किस विभाग में आग से निपटने के क्या इंतजाम है। सुभाष चन्द्र, संयुक्त आयुक्त नगर निगम, सोनीपत।

