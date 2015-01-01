पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एचएसवीपी व कर्मचारी हुए आमने-सामने:कर्मी नेता का आरोप एचएसवीपी ने नहीं दिया पीएफ व ईएसआई शेयर

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
एचएसवीपी में काम करने वाले करीब 150 कच्चे कर्मचारियों का ईपीएफ व ईएसआई के पैसे को लेकर एचएसवीपी व कर्मचारी आमने-सामने हो गए हैं। अब तक जहां ठेकेदारों पर पैसे न देने का आरोप लग रहा था। वहीं अब मामले में नया मोड़ आया है। कर्मचारी नेता आरके नागर ने आरोप लगाया कि फरवरी 2010 से लेकर सितंबर 2013 तक कर्मचारियों के पीएफ व ईएसआई का शेयर एचएसवीपी ने टेंडर में अप्रूव नहीं किया। नागर ने कहा कि इसका जवाब खुद एचएसवीपी ने दिया है। नागर ने कहा कि शुरू से ही उन्हें गुमराह किया जाता रहा। नागर ने कहा कि एचएसवीपी को कर्मचारियों का पैसा ब्याज सहित देना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि आंदोलन को अब ओर तेज किया जाएगा।

नागर ने बताया कि कर्मचारियों के ईपीएफओ व ईएसआई शेयर 2010 से 2013 तक जमा न कराने की शिकायत पिछले वर्ष 2019 में सीएम विंडो पर दी थी l कर्मचारियों के करीब 50 लाख रुपए देने हैं, लेकिन उन्हें सही जवाब नहीं मिला और न ही उन्हें संतुष्टि आज तक हुई। इसके साथ सही जवाब वापस सीएम के पास नहीं पहुंचा है।

इस पर सीएम ने सख्त निर्देश देते हुए एफआईआर करने के आदेश दिए थे, लेकिन 20 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी यह मामला पूरी तरह से सुस्त है। जबकि अब जो खुलासा हुआ उससे सब दंग हैं। पीएफ व ईएसआई का शेयर एचएसवीपी ने टेंडर में अप्रूव नहीं किया, अर्थात विभाग ने ठेकेदार व एजेंसी को कोई शेयर दिया ही नही। कर्मचारी धरना दे रहे हैं, जबकि अधिकारी यह तह नहीं कर पाएं कि कर्मचारियों को उनका हक कब देंगे। नागर ने कहा कि उन्हें अब बताया जा रहा है कि ईपीएफ व ईएसआई का शेयर एचएसवीपी ने ही नहीं दिया।

कर्मचारियों की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है

कर्मचारियों की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। जल्दी ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। रिकॉर्ड काफी पुराना है। कुछ डिटेल उन्हें मिली है, जिसे टेली किया जा रहा है। पवन, एक्सईएन एचएसवीपी सोनीपत।

