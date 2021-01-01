पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वितरण:मतदाता दिवस पर नये वोटरों को दिए पहचान पत्र

सोनपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपायुक्त ने निबंध लेखन स्पर्धा के विजेताओं के साथ बीएलओ को किया पुरस्कृत

भास्कर न्यूज | सोनपत लघु सचिवालय में सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें मुख्य अतिथि उपायुक्त श्याम लाल पूनिया ने कहा कि सोनीपत वासियों के लिए यह दोहरी बधाई का मौका है। हाल ही में जिलावासियों ने दो चुनाव देखे हैं, जिसमें मतदाताओं ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। मंच का संचालन इलैक्शन तहसीलदार सरला कौशिक ने किया। इस मौके पर कानूनगो अमरेंद्र सिंह दहिया, संजय श्रीवास्तव, पवन गुप्ता आदि अधिकारी-कर्मचारी मौजूद थे। कार्यक्रम के दौरान उपायुक्त ने नये मतदाताओं को भी उनके मतदाता पहचान पत्र भेंट करते हुए मताधिकार के प्रयोग के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया। निबंध लेखन में रिया व अंकुश रही प्रथम : अंतर विद्यालय निबंध लेखन प्रतियोगिता के तहत राजकीय कन्या विद्यालय सोनीपत की छात्रा अंकुश को प्रथम, राजकीय विद्यालय भिगान की खुशी ने द्वितीय स्थान हासिल किया।

बीएलओ सम्मानित

उपायुक्त श्याम लाल पूनिया ने उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ को भी सम्मानित किया। इनमें विधानसभा 28-गन्नौर की आशा वर्कर सुनीता, 29-राई के जेबीटी महेंद्र कौशिक, 30-खरखौदा की आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर संतरा, 31-सोनीपत के एमपीएचडब्ल्यू राजकुमार तथा 32-गोहाना की आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर रेनू और 33-बरोदा के एमपीएचडब्ल्यू बलबीर शामिल रहे। जीवीएम गर्ल्स काॅलेज की एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर रेनू भाटिया तथा राजकीय मिडल स्कूल बंदेपुर के क्लर्क जितेंद्र सिंह को विशिष्ट पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser