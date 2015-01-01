पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन की तैयारी:स्क्रीनिंग में टैंपरेचर ज्यादा मिला तो आखिरी घंटे में मिलेगा मतदान का मौका

सोनीपत
सोनीपत. नामाकंन प्रक्रिया के अंतर्गत वोट की जांच करते हुए पवन गुप्ता।
  • निगम चुनाव की तैयारियां को लेकर बूथों पर भी व्यवस्था बनाने के दिए गए निर्देश
  • 65 साल से अधिक आयु के मतदाता के लिए जारी होंगे पोस्टल बेल्ट पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए चुनाव प्रचार से लेकर मतदान को लेकर गाइडलाइन जारी की गई हैं। मतदान के दिन हर मतदाता की गेट पर ही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग होगी। तापमान अधिक मिलने पर उन्हें वापस किया जाएगा। अधिक तापमान वाले मतदाताओं को अलग से अंतिम एक घंटे में मतदान करने का मौका दिया जाएगा। बूथों पर व्यवस्था को लेकर दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं। 65 साल से अधिक आयु के मतदाता के लिए पोस्टल बेल्ट पेपर जारी किए जाएंगे।

दिव्यांग के लिए सहायक भी होगा उपलब्ध

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से दिव्यांग मतदाताओं के लिए भी विशेष इंतजाम किया गया है। ऐसे मतदाताओं के लिए व्हील चेयर के साथ-साथ सहायक भी उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। निगम क्षेत्र में 1418 दिव्यांग मतदाता है।

विवेकानंद स्कूल में सबसे ज्यादा मतदाता

1417 नए मतदाता जुड़ने के बाद अब निगम चुनाव 245 बूथ पर होगा। निगम क्षेत्र मे अब कुल मतदाताओं की संख्या बढ़कर दो लाख 48099 हो गई है। जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा मतदाता वाला बूथ 203 नंबर विवेकानंद सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल है जहां है। 1246 मतदाता है वहीं टीकाराम बीएड कालेज नंबर 193 सबसे कम मतदाता वाला बूथ है जहां महज 519 मतदाता है।

अधिकारियों को बताए नियम-कायदे

निगम चुनाव 27 दिसंबर को होना प्रस्तावित है। कोविड-19 महामारी के मद्देनजर इस आम चुनाव के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। इसके तहत महामारी के दौरान होने वाले चुनावों के आयोजन के लिए नियम-कायदे बताए गए हैं। दिशा-निर्देशों में उम्मीदवारों और मतदाताओं, दोनों को कुछ सुविधाएं दी गई हैं। मास्क, दस्ताने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पर खास ध्यान दिया गया है। चुनाव अधिकारी इसको लेकर बैठकें कर चुके हैं।

