शिक्षा में एक और कदम:सात साल बाद किलाेहड़द में आईआईआईटी को मिली जमीन, जल्द शुरू होगा प्रोजेक्ट

सोनीपत
सोनीपत . किलोहड़द गांव की सरपंच अजीत कौर आईआईआईटी सोनीपत के डायरेक्टर एमएन दोजा को रजिस्ट्री सौंपते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 2013 में बना था प्रस्ताव, बिल्डिंग न होने से कुरुक्षेत्र एनआईटी व एजुकेशन सिटी में लग रही कक्षाएं

2013 से किलोहड़द गांव में प्रस्तावित आईआईआईटी को लेकर जो संशय अब तक बना हुआ था वह शुक्रवार को दूर हो गया। पंचायती विभाग से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद शुक्रवार को जमीन की तहसील में रजिस्ट्री करवाई गई। रजिस्ट्री करवाने के लिए किलोहड़द गांव से सरपंच अजीत कौर, उनके पति दलबीर, नंबरदार रमेश पहुंचें। इसके साथ सोनीपत आईआईआईटी के डायरेक्टर एमएन दौजा भी तहसील पहुंचें। अब इस प्रोजेक्ट के विकास को पंख लगेंगे। यहां पर बिल्डिंग बनाने की दिशा में काम होगा।

33 साल की लीज जमीन लेने का बना था प्रस्ताव पर लटक गया
2013 में किलोहड़द गांव में आईआईआईटी बनाना प्रस्तावित है। आईआईआईटी को बनाने के लिए 20 जून 2013 को किलोहड़द में पंचायती जमीन को तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग को 33 साल की लीज पर देने के लिए प्रस्ताव पंचायत एवं विकास विभाग के महानिदेशक को भेजा गया था। उस प्रस्ताव को महानिदेशक ने 19 सितंबर 2013 को मंजूर कर दिया था। उसके बाद यह मामला लटका रहा।

385 कनाल, 18 मरले जमीन की हुई रजिस्ट्री

इसके 385 कनाल, 18 मरले जमीन की रजिस्ट्री हुई है। इसके लिए तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग कुल 28 करोड़ 94 लाख 25 हजार कीमत देगा। यह कीमत पांच साल तक पांच किश्तों में दी जाएगी। विभाग ने फिलहाल पांच करोड़ 79 लाख 82500 रुपए दिए हैं। यह पहली किश्त है।

2019 में आई तेजी, कोरोना से लटका

आईआईआईटी बनने का प्रोजेक्ट काफी समय तक लटका रहा। लेकिन 2019 में इस पर तेजी से काम हुआ। इसके बाद पंचायत से जमीन खरीदने पर सहमति बनी। लेकिन पूरी जमीन की पूरी कीमत न मिलने से मामला फिर से लटक गया।

इसके बाद पंचायत विभाग के स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने आला कमान को इस बारे में लिखा। 2020 में कोरोना के कारण इस पर काम नहीं हुआ। लेकिन अब आईआईआईटी की जमीन की रजिस्ट्री सोनीपत आईआईआईटी के नाम हो गई है।

जानिए: फिलहाल यह है स्थिति

आईआईआईटी की करीब 120 सीटों पर जिन विद्यार्थियों का दाखिला हुआ है उनमें से 2017 व 2018 में एडमिशन लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों की कक्षाएं कुरुक्षेत्र एनआईटी में लग रही हैं तो 2019 व 2020 में एडमिशन लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों की कक्षाएं राजीव गांधी एजुकेशन सिटी स्थित आईआईटी दिल्ली के एक्सटेंशन सेंटर में । खुद की बिल्डिंग न होने से यह कदम उठाया गया। फिलहाल कोरोना के कारण विद्यार्थियों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई हो रही है।

2016 में हरकत हुई, चारदीवारी का काम किया गया

2016 में आईआईआईटी बनाने के लिए हरकत हुई। इसके बाद चारदीवारी का काम शुरू कर दिया गया। लेकिन मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय ने 2 जनवरी 2017 को पत्र जारी करके कहा कि जिस जमीन पर आईआईआईटी बनाई जाएगी, उस जमीन पर तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग का मालिकाना हक होना चाहिए। इसके बाद मामला लटका गया था। इसके बाद इस प्रोजेक्ट को सिरे चढ़ाने के लिए पंचायतें हुई।

