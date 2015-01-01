पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:कच्चे क्वार्टर में अवैध पार्किंग बनी मुसीबत, खाली जमीन पर डाल रहे कूड़ा

सोनीपत2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुभाष चौक पर कच्चे क्वार्टर बाजार में आने वाले लोग वाहनों को पार्क चले जाते है, लोगों को आने-जाने में होती है समस्या

शहर में बढ़ते वाहनों की संख्या से बाजारों में ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। लोग बेतरतीब तरीके से जहां पर भी जगी मिलती है, कारें खड़ी कर दुकानों में बढ़ जाते हैं। जिसकी वजह से जाम लग जाता है। सुभाष चौक पर यह स्थिति बेकाबू हो रही है। कच्चे क्वार्टर बाजार में आने वाले लोग सड़क किनारे ही वाहनों को पार्क चले जाते हैं। जबकि नगर निगम द्वारा सुभाष चौक स्थित सरकारी जमीन को खाली कराकर पार्किग की घोषणा की गई थी। उक्त स्थान पर मलबा और कंस्ट्रक्शन का सामान पड़ा है। दो साल पहले निगम द्वारा पार्किंग बनाने के लिए अवैध निर्माण को ढहाया गया था, लेकिन पार्किंग आज तक नहीं बनाई जा सकी है। मल्टी स्टोरी बिल्डिंग बन सकती है : सुभाष चौक की जिस जमीन को खाली कराया गया है, यहां पर निगम प्रबंधन द्वारा मल्टी स्टोरी बिल्डिंग बनाकर बढ़ियां पार्किंग बनाई जा सकती है। जिससे सुभाष चौक की सुंदरता तो बढ़ेगी ही साथ जमीन पर कब्जा होगा। सबसे बड़ा लाभ शहरवासियों को मिलेगा, जिन्हें प्राइम लोकेशन पर पार्किंग की सुविधा मिल सकेगी। इससे निगम को बड़ी आय भी संभव है। तोड़ी गई दुकानों की कम से कम 300 वर्गगज जमीन है। जिसमें दिल्ली और गुड़गांव व नोएडा की तर्ज पर पाकिंग बनाई जा सकती है। थोड़ी जगह में ही ज्यादा गाड़ियां पार्क हो सकेगी।

अधिकारियों से बातचीत कर उठाएंगे कदम
"सुभाष चौक पर जमीन को खाली कराया गया है। लेकिन पार्किंग बनाने की जानकारी नहीं है। संबंधित अधिकारियों से बातचीत की जाएगी। पार्किंग जरूरत उस हिस्से में है। जमीन के अभाव में ही नहीं पा रही है। जल्द ही बातचीत कर आवश्यक कदम उठाया जाएगा।"
-जगदीश शर्मा, कमिश्नर नगर निगम सोनीपत।

