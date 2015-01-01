पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यावरण सुरक्षा:प्रदूषण मुक्त दिवाली मनाने की पहल, प्रोफेसरों ने एक-दूसरे को भेंट किए पौधे

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
वायु प्रदूषण लगातार बढ़ रहा है। बढ़ते प्रदूषण से जहां सांसें कम हो रही हैं, वहीं सांस, दमे के रोगी बढ़ रहे हैं। बढ़ते प्रदूषण पर कंट्रोल करने के लिए प्रोफेसर रवि दहिया निवासी मयूर विहार ने हरित दीवाली मनाने की पहल शुरू की है। इस पहल के तहत वह शहर के कालेज व स्कूलों में स्टाफ सदस्यों को दीवाली के उपलक्ष्य पर पौधे बांटे रहे हैं। इस मुहिम से अन्य को जोड़ने की अपील भी की जा रही है। उनकी इस पहल की जमकर सराहना भी हो रही है।

लोगों ने कहा हवा में इतना प्रदूषण है कि आंखों में जलन हो रही है। ऐसे में एकजुट होकर ही प्रदूषण की समस्या से निपटा जा सकता है। मुहिम के तहत सर छोटूराम आर्य काॅलेज सोनीपत, टीकाराम कालेज सोनीपत, हिन्दू गर्ल कालेज सोनीपत, हिन्दू स्कूल सोनीपत, सर छोटूराम सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल रतनगढ़ माजरा में स्टाफ को पौधे भेंट किए गए। इस दौरान प्रोफेसर सुभाष सिसोदिया,प्रोफेसर अमित, जसवंत खत्री, प्रोफेसर नवीन वशिष्ठ, डॉ विशाल, दीपक धनखड़, दिनेश दिल्ली पुलिस आदि मौजूद रहे।

प्रदूषण का संकट लगातार बढ़ रहा है, सब करें प्रयास

हिंदी के प्रोफेसर रवि दहिया ने बताया कि एक्यूआई 150 तक रहता था। लेकिन हाल में इसमें लगातार बढ़ाेतरी हो रही है। नौ नवंबर को एक्यूआई 419 था। ऐसे में बढ़ता प्रदूषण चिंता बढ़ा रहा है। प्रदूषण की समस्या का समाधान ज्यादा से ज्यादा पौधा रोपण करके, प्रदूषण मुक्त दीवाली मनाकर, वाहनों का कम प्रयोग करके किया जा सकता है। कार्यालय व अन्य जगह पर जाने के लिए साइकिल का प्रयोग करना चाहिए। दीवाली पर पटाखों की बजाय दीये जलाने चाहिए। इससे वातावरण शुद्ध होता है।

