पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:प्रॉपर्टी आईडी का कार्य तीव्रता से करने के निर्देश, डिप्टी सीएम ने की वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस

साेनीपत32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रॉपर्टी आईडी का कार्य शीघ्रातिशीघ्र पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में यह कार्य प्राथमिकता के आधार पर करें। इस कार्य में यदि कोई तकनीकी दिक्कत आती है तो समाधान के लिए मुख्यालय से मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। उपायुक्त श्याम लाल पूनिया ने अधिकारियों को यह निर्देश दिए। इससे पहले डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंस से अधिकारियों की बैठक ली।

विडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस के आधार पर उपायुक्त ने जिला में प्रॉपर्टी आईडी के कार्य की गंभीरता से समीक्षा की। विडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस के दौरान भी उन्होंने मल्टीस्टोरी बिल्डिंगों की आईडी बनने में आने वाली तकनीकी दिक्कत का उल्लेख किया, जिसके संदर्भ में उच्चाधिकारियों ने उठाए गए कदम की जानकारी दी। उपायुक्त पूनिया ने कहा कि प्रॉपर्टी आईडी का कार्य शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में तीव्रता से पूरा किया जाए।

इस दौरान उन्होंने ई-स्टांप, शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के विभाजीकरण, 7-ए के एमेंडमेंट, मैपिंग कार्य, एनओसी तथा टोकन इत्यादि के संदर्भ में जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश भी दिए। साथ ही उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि एक एकड़ से अधिक व दो एकड़ से कम भूमि की उन रजिस्ट्रियों की सूची तैयार करें जिसमें एक से अधिक पार्टनरों ने रजिस्ट्री करवाई हो। उन्होंने कहा कि एक सप्ताह के भीतर यह ब्यौरा तैयार करें। इसके अलावा भी उपायुक्त ने रजिस्ट्री कार्य के संदर्भ में आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें