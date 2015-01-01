पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस प्रशासन सख्त:सभी थानों में जुवेनाइल स्पेशल पुलिस यूनिट स्थापित

सोनीपत3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोनीपत. सिटी थाना जहां जुवेनाइल स्पेशल पुलिस यूनिट बनाई।

शारीरिक व मानसिक शोषण के शिकार बच्चों की मदद के लिए प्रशासन ने नए कदम उठाए हैं। बाल संरक्षण अधिनियम 2015 व बाल संरक्षण नियमावली 2016 के तहत जिले के सभी थानों में जुवेनाइल स्पेशल पुलिस यूनिट गठित कर दी गई है। इसके साथ इस यूनिट पर एक चाइल्ड वेल्फेयर पुलिस ऑफिसर की भी तैनाती की है। बच्चों से जुड़े केसों को अब यह ऑफिसर देखेंगे।

बच्चे हेल्पलाइन पर फोन करके किसी भी समय मदद ले सकते हैं। इस दिशा में अब थानों में भी मदद के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था की है। पुलिस थानों और चौकियाें में बच्चे से जुड़े अपराध या अधिकारों को लेकर गंभीरता से कार्य करने के दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं। बच्चों को लेकर पहले भी कई संस्थाओं और विभागीय स्तर पर अमल कार्रवाई हो रही है। अब कानूनी कार्रवाई में पुलिस भी उसी गंभीरता से अमल करे इसको लेकर स्पेशल यूनिट गठित की गई है।

सादी वर्दी में होंगे वेलफेयर ऑफिसर
थानों में जो जुवेनाइल स्पेशल यूनिट बनाई गई है उसका रूम अलग से होगा। इसके साथ इस यूनिट पर तैनात पुलिस आफिसर सादी वर्दी में तैनात रहेंगे। ताकि बच्चों से मित्राना व्यवहार हो सके। चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन पर कॉल आने के बाद तुरंत मदद की जाएगी। इसके साथ कॉल रजिस्टर्ड भी होगी।

1098 पर कॉल करके ले मदद

  • शारीरिक व मानसिक शोषण ही नहीं बल्कि किसी भी तरह की मदद के लिए भी बच्चे 1098 पर कॉल कर सकते हैं। हेल्पलाइन पर जीरो से 18 साल के तक के बच्चे व किशोर मदद ले सकते हैं।
  • यदि कोई बच्चा भूखा है तो उसकी भी मदद की जाएगी। इसके अलावा किसी बच्चे से बाल मजदूरी करवाई जा रही है। किसी से मारपीट की जाती है वह भी मदद ले सकता है।
  • कोई बच्चा पढ़ना चाहता है, कॉपी, किताब नहीं है तो यह भी मदद की जाएगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें