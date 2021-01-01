पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:यूएचबीवीएन की वेबसाइट पर अब ऑनलाइन अपडेट होगी केवाईसी

बृजेश तिवारी | सोनीपत4 घंटे पहले
सोनीपत . बिजली निगम कार्यालय में लगी उपभोक्ताओं की लाइन। - Dainik Bhaskar
सोनीपत . बिजली निगम कार्यालय में लगी उपभोक्ताओं की लाइन।
  • बिजली निगम ने वेबसाइट पर केवाईसी के लिए अलग से बनाया लिंक
  • जिले भर में साढ़े तीन लाख से अधिक उपभोक्ताओं में अब तक मात्र 60 हजार ने कराया अपडेट

बिजली निगम द्वारा अनिवार्य की गई केवाईसी अपडेशन अगर अब आपने नहीं कराया है तो घबराने की बात नहीं है। क्योंकि अब उत्तरी हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम (यूएचबीवीएन) की की वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन स्वयं ही अपडेट कर सकते हैं। जिससे आपको को निगम कार्यालय का चक्कर लगाने से राहत मिलेगी।

साथ ही केवाईसी की टेंशन भी दूर हो जाएगी। इसके लिए आपके पास आपका का अकाउंट नंबर होना चाहिए। वेबसाइट के पेज पर निगम द्वारा केवाईसी अपडेट का आईकोन बनाया गया है। जिसके माध्यम से आप अपना केवाईसी अपडेट कर सकते हैं।

अब तक साठ हजार ने कराया अपडेट

बिजली निगम द्वारा जिले भर में साढ़े तीन लाख उपभोक्ताओं को रोजाना बिजली की आपूर्ति की जाती है। निगम द्वारा करीब एक साल से उपभोक्ताओं से केवाईसी जमा कराने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। लेकिन उपभोक्ताओं द्वारा रुचि नहीं लेने के कारण केवाईसी अपडेशन का कार्य नहीं हो पा रहा है। अभी तक पूरे जिले में मात्र 60 हजार केवाईसी अपडेट हो पाया है। जबकि निगम को हर उपभोक्ता का केवाईसी अपडेट करना अनिवार्य है।

इस तरह से कर सकते हैं अपडेट

केवाईसी का मतलब होता है नो योर कस्टमर। जिसमें उपभोक्ता से जुड़ी डिटेल होती है। क्योंकि आधार कार्ड में पहले से ही उपभोक्ता से जुड़ी सभी जानकारियां है। ऐसे में मुख्य रूप से केवल आधार कार्ड का ंनबर ही भरना होगा। निगम की वेबसाइट www.uhbvn.org.in पर लॉगइन करना होगा। जिसके बाद उत्तरी हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम की वेबसाइट का पेज आपके समक्ष आ जाएगा।

पेज के ऊपरी हिस्से में ही केवाईसी का ऑप्शन अंगूठे के निशान के साथ बना होगा। जिस पर क्लिक करना होगा। इसके बाद आप अपने कनेक्शन का अकाउंट नंबर, आधार कार्ड संख्या, मोबाइल नंबर और ईमेल एड्रेस भरें। जिसके बाद नीचे डिक्लेरेशन देना होगा। इसके साथ ही आपके मोबाइल पर कोड आ जाएगा। जिसे नीचे ही सबमिट करना होगा। सबमिट कराने के साथ ही आपका केवाईसी अपडेट हो जाएगा।

केवाईसी का यह लाभ

केवाईसी अपडेट होने के बाद आपके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल पर बिजली निगम से जुड़ी सभी प्रकार की सेवाएं और योजनाएं आप तक पहुंचती रहेगी। सरकार की तरफ से बिजली से संबंधित जारी की जाने वाली एडवाइजरी और आदेश भी आपको मिलेंगे। बिल जनरेट होने के बाद मोबाइल पर मैसेज, बिल जमा कराने के बाद मोबाइल पर मैसेज सहित निगम द्वारा इलाके में जब भी बिजली कट लगाया जाएगा।

आपको सूचित किया जाएगा। इससे बिजली से संबंधित सभी प्रकार की सेवाओं की जानकारी आपके मोबाइल पर मिलती रहेगी। इसलिए अगर समय नहीं है तो घर बैठे मोबाइल, लैपटाप, कंप्यूटर से अपना केवाईसी स्वयं ही अपडेट कर लीजिए।

उपभोक्ताओं को बेहतर सेवाएं देने के लिए कार्य किया जा रहा है। सुविधा के लिए ही विभाग की वेबसाइट पर अलग से केवाईसी का लिंक दे दिया गया है। जिस पर बहुत ही सरल तरीके से केवाईसी अपडेट किया जा सकता है। -जेसी शर्मा, एक्सईएन बिजली निगम सोनीपत।

