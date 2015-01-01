पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:ललित बत्रा भाजपा के मेयर प्रत्याशी, कांग्रेस 8 दावेदारों में से आज चुनेगी अपना उम्मीदवार

सोनीपत
भाजपा के मेयर पद से उम्मीदवार घोषित किए जाने वाले ललित बत्रा को बधाई देते भाजपा नेता।

भाजपा ने नगर निगम के पहले चुनाव में सरकार के पिछले कार्यकाल में सार्वजनिक उपक्रम ब्यूरो के वाइस चेयरमैन रहे सेक्टर-14 निवासी ललित बत्रा मेयर पद के बनाया है। बत्रा ने 2005 में भाजपा के टिकट पर शहरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव भी लड़ा था, लेकिन हार गए थे। वह सीएम के करीबी हैं। भाजपा निगम चुनाव भी जजपा के साथ गठबंधन में लड़ेगी। उसने 20 वार्ड में 15 पर पार्षदों की सूची भी जारी कर दी। पांच वार्ड में जजपा पार्षद प्रत्याशी देगी।

कांग्रेस में मंथन का दाैर जारी

कांग्रेस में उम्मीदवार चयन को लेकर मंथन का दौर जारी है। शनिवार शाम को दिल्ली में पूर्व सीएम भूपेन्द्र सिंह हुड्‌डा के आवास पर जिले के कांग्रेस विधायकों की विशेष बैठक भी हुई है। कांग्रेस की ओर से मेयर पद के लिए आठ लोगों ने दावेदारी की। रविवार को वह अपने प्रत्याशी की घोषणा करेगी। इनेलो रविवार को चुनाव को लेकर बैठक करेगी। आम आदमी पार्टी की तरफ से भी समर्थित उम्मीदवार उतारने की घोषणा की गई है।

पंचकूला में 4 घंटे चली भाजपा की मीटिंग,13 दावेदरों में से सीएम के करीबी बत्रा को चुना

पंचकूला में भाजपा चुनाव समिति की मुख्यमंत्री व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ की उपस्थिति में हुई बैठक में नामों पर चर्चा की गई। मेयर के लिए 13 लोगों ने दावेदारी की थी। विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए पूर्व विधायक अनिल ठक्कर भी इस दौड़ में थे। ललित बत्रा और अनिल ठक्कर 2005 के विस चुनाव मैदान में उतरे थे और ठक्कर विधायक बने थे। अब मेयर पद की टिकट हासिल करने में ललित बत्रा ने ठक्कर और अन्य दावेदारों को पीछे छोड़ दिया। शहर में सेक्टर 14 में रहने वाले ललित बत्रा आरएसएस से वर्षों से जुड़े हैं। वह मुख्यमंत्री के काफी करीबी माने जातें हैं। भाजपा सरकार के पिछले कार्यकाल में उन्हें ब्यूरो ऑफ पब्लिक इंटरप्राइजेज के उपप्रधान की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी। 2007 से 2013 तक वे लोकसभा प्रभारी भी रह चुके हैं। सीएम से नजदीकी और संगठन में पकड़ से उन्हें दोबारा मौका मिला है।

चुनाव को लेकर इनेलो की बैठक आज

इंडियन नेशनल लोकदल पार्टी ने नगर निगम चुनाव सोनीपत को लेकर रविवार को जिला पार्टी कार्यालय सोनीपत में अहम बैठक बुलाई है। जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र छिक्कारा की अध्यक्षता में प्रस्तावित इस बैठक में सोनीपत जिले के प्रदेश, जिला, हल्का स्तर के कार्यकर्ता भाग लेंगे। इस बैठक में पार्टी के सभी पदाधिकारियों कार्यकर्ताओं से सलाह मशवरा करके नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए रणनीति बनाई जाएगी।

सांसद के भाई घर देने पहुंचे शुभकामनाएं

बत्रा को मेयर का टिकट फाइनल होने के बाद टिकट की दौड़ में रहे डॉ. ओपी परुथी, तरुण देवीदास व सांसद के भाई देवेंद्र कौशिक ने शुभकामनाएं दी। वहीं मंत्री कविता जैन एवं राजीव जैन का सहयोग भी अहम होगा।

