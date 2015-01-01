पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहरीली शराब:शराब ठेकेदार सतपाल गिरफ्तार, परमिट की आड़ में ठेके पर खपा रहा था अवैध फैक्ट्री की शराब

सोनीपत4 घंटे पहले
सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब का कहर जारी है। शुक्रवार को सफदर गंज अस्पताल दिल्ली में भर्ती इंडियन कॉलोनी निवासी राजू, रोहतक पीजीआई में भर्ती गन्नौर के गुमड़ गांव निवासी तीर्थ और गुमड़ गांव के ही विक्रम की मौत हो गई। वहीं गुरुवार को जान गंवाने वाले जयपाल और प्रदीप का शव पोस्टमार्टम के बाद गुमड़ गांव पहुंचा तो परिजनों ने खुबड़ू रोड पर जाम लगा दिया। उधर देर रात तक चली पुलिस की जांच में नैना तितार पुर की अवैध फैक्ट्री की शराब खपाने वाले ठेका संचालक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उधर शहजादपुर के ईंट भट्‌ठे पर नकली शराब पीने से सात श्रमिक बीमार हो गए, उन्हें शराब सब्जी वाले ने सप्लाई की थी।

पुलिस ने शुक्रवार देर रात जांच करते हुए शराब ठेकेदार सतपाल निवासी गांव बैंयापुर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोप हैं कि सतपाल शराब ठेके के परमिट की आड़ में अवैध शराब अपने ठेके पर बेच रहा था। यह शराब नैना तितारपुर स्थित टीचर विजय की अवैध फैक्ट्री से तैयार होकर आती थी। इसके बाद महलाना रोड स्थित इसके ठेके से शहर के कोर्ट कॉम्प्लैक्स चौकी व ओल्ड चौकी एरिया की इंडियन कॉलोनी, शास्त्री कॉलोनी, मयूर विहार, हनुमान नगर, सहित अन्य कॉलोनी में सप्लाई की जाती थी।

इन्हीं कालोनियों में सबसे ज्यादा मौत शराब पीने से हुई। आरोपी सतपाल के शराब ठेके से पुलिस व आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने 45 पेटी शराब की बरामद की हैं। आरोपी ठेकेदार शराब का कोई बिल भी प्रस्तुत नहीं कर सका। इसके साथ इसके मुख्य सप्लायर रौनक, हेमंत, अमित राठी, सचिन व अमित को भी गिरफ्तार किया। इनसे भी इनके ठिकाने मयूर विहार व अन्य जगह से शराब बरामद की गई है। आरोपी शराब ठेकेदार को शनिवार कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। इस दौरान सिटी डीएसपी रविंद्र, सेक्टर-23 चौकी इंचार्ज कटार सिंह, ओल्ड चौकी इंचार्ज कृष्ण, कोर्ट चौकी इंचार्ज मौजूद रहे।

इस मामले का असल मास्टर माइंड लीला जसराना, जोकि फरार है

नकली रसीला संतरा शराब बनाने का असल मास्टर माइंड लीला निवासी जसराना है। यह आरोपी प्रदीप, नरेश व विजय के साथ अवैध शराब का कारोबार चला रहा है। आरोपी फरार है। एसआईटी रात भर इसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए शहर व गांव में छापेमारी करती रही। पुलिस टीम ने बताया की जल्द अराेपी को काबू कर लिया जाएगा।

लीला की तलाश जारी

आरोपी सतपाल ठेकेदार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। नैना तितारपुर में पकड़ी गई अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री से इसके ठेके पर शराब खप रही थी। आरोपी परमिट की आड़ लेकर अवैध शराब बेच रहा था और सप्लाई भी कर रहा था। इसके साथी लीला जसराना की तलाश जारी है। -जश्नदीप रंधावा, एसपी सोनीपत।

