पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Sonipat
  • MP Said On Delay In Laying Sewer In Amrit Yojana If The Work Is Not Completed By December 31, Then Action Should Be Taken On The Contractor

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समीक्षा:अमृत योजना में सीवर डालने में देरी पर सांसद बोले-31 दिसंबर तक काम पूरा नहीं हो तो ठेकेदार पर हो कार्रवाई

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में अमृत योजना के तहत सीवरलाइन डालने के अधूरे कार्य पर सांसद रमेश कौशिक ने अधिकारियों को सख्ती के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि 31 दिसंबर तक कार्य पूरा किया जाए। ऐसा नहीं होने पर ठेकेदार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। सांसद रमेश कौशिक शनिवार को लघु सचिवालय में जिला विकास समन्वयन एवं मूल्यांकन समिति की बैठक की अध्यक्षता कर रहे थे। उन्होंने एजेंडा पर चर्चा करने से पहले सोनीपत शहर में सीवर लाइन डालने के काम की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने कहा कि विभिन्न स्थानों पर यह कार्य धीमी गति से किया जा रहा है, जिससे लोगों को खासी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

सांसद कौशिक ने बीसवांमील

रोड पर पानी के जमावड़े, बड़वासनी से ट्रक यूनियन तक सड़क निर्माण, ककरोई के एसटीपी तथा गन्नौर में रेलवे पार्क के निर्माण कार्य को लेकर भी निर्देश दिए।

गोहाना ड्राफ्ट डेवल्पमेंट प्लान 2041 के लिए मांगे गए सुझाव

बैठक के दौरान गोहाना ड्राफ्ट डेवल्पमेंट प्लान 2041 पर भी विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। जिला नगर योजनाकार ने सांसद रमेश कौशिक व उपायुक्त श्याम लाल पूनिया की विशेष मौजूदगी में प्लान की जानकारी दी। साथ ही उन्होंने ड्राफ्ट को अंतिम रूप देने के लिए सभी विभागीय अधिकारियों से सुझाव भी मांगे, जिसके लिए अधिकारियों को एक सप्ताह का समय दिया गया है। उपायुक्त पूनिया ने विभागीय अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि गोहाना के विकास को मजबूत रूप देने के लिए अधिकारीगण सुझाव अवश्य दें।

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन व ग्रामीण विकास

सांसद ने स्वच्छ भारत मिशन शहरी तथा ग्रामीण की भी समीक्षा की। सांसद सदस्य क्षेत्रीय विकास योजना (17वीं लोकसभा) के तहत विभिन्न घोषणाओं के लिए जारी राशि से किये जाने वाले विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा की। डीआरडीए से इसकी प्रगति रिपोर्ट ली गई। बैठक में राई विधायक मोहनलाल, डीसी श्याम लाल पूनिया, नगर निगम के आयुक्त जगदीश शर्मा, एसडीएम विजय सिंह, एसडीएम सुरेंद्रपाल, नगराधीश उदय सिंह, नगर निगम के संयुक्त आयुक्त सुभाषचंद्र, परियोजना अधिकारी संगीता गौड़ सहित विभागीय अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें