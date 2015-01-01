पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर जारी:बुधवार को हुई 1233 टेस्टिंग में मिले नए 160 केस, त्योहारी सीजन में बाजारों की भीड़ के कारण संक्रमण ने पकड़ी रफ्तार

साेनीपत3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वायरस का विस्फोट लगातार दूसरे दिन भी हुआ। मंगलवार को 151 केस मिलने के बाद बुधवार को 160 संक्रमित मरीज मिले। इसके साथ ही कुल मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर अब 11214 हो गई है। नए संक्रमित मरीजों में 60 महिला मरीज शामिल हैं। कोरोना की हर दिन की औसत में भी बढ़ौतरी हुई है। हर दिन की औसत 87 से बढ़कर 94 केस मिलने की हो गई है। बाजारों में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना न होना, सेनेटाइजर का प्रयोग घटना सहित कई कारण हैं जिनके कारण कोरोना के केस फिर से बढ़ने लगे हैं।

सोनीपत क्षेत्र में यहां मिले केस

आनंद काॅलोनी, बत्रा काॅलोनी, सेक्टर-10, आदर्श नगर, गुड़ मंडी, शांति विहार, टीडीआई, जिला कारागार, अशोक विहार, राजमोहल्ला, प्रगति नगर, हलवाई हट्टा, आनंद काॅलोनी, कोट मोहल्ला, सेक्टर-12, सिक्का काॅलोनी, सेक्टर-18, इंडियन काॅलोनी, सुंदर सावरी, सरस्वती विहार, टीचर काॅलोनी, मोहल्ला कलां, शास्त्री काॅलोनी, मिश्रा काॅलोनी, गढी घसीटा, कबीरपुर, भठगांव, बंदेपुर में एक-एक, शिव नगर, चिटाना, कालूपुर, डबल स्टोरी, पटेल नगर, ब्रह्म काॅलोनी, नंदवानी नगर, तारा नगर में दो-दो, ओमेक्स सिटी, जीवन नगर, नरेन्द्र नगर में तीन-तीन, मॉडल टाउन में चार, सेक्टर-14 में सात, सेक्टर-15 में आठ संक्रमित मिले हैं।

गोहाना क्षेत्र यहां मिले केस

लक्ष्मी नगर, देवीपुरा, राम गली, रोहतक गेट, माहरा, बुटाना, ढुराना, गुढा, मोई हुड्डा में एक-एक, महमूदपुर में दो, जुआं में चार, विष्णु नगर व मेन बाजार में छ:-छ: कसे मिले हैं।

राई क्षेत्र

गांव सेरसा, पार्कर रेजिडेंसी कुंडली, मनोली, सैदपुर, सोहटी, माजरा, रहमाना, जठेडी, औंरगाबाद, खेवड़ा, बहालगढ, लिवासपुर, राई स्पोर्ट्स स्कूल, पलड़ी कलां में एक-एक, ईएलडीको काउंटी मुरथल, टीडीआई कुंडली में दो-दो, कुण्डली, टीडीआई किंग्सबरी राई में तीन-तीन, मैक्सहाइट कुंडली में चार, अंशल सनसाईन काउंटी कुंडली में आठ पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

