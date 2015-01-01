पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला परिषद बैठक:ग्रांट के बाद भी विकास नहीं, अिधकारियों को पार्षदों ने कोसा, ब्याज सहित ग्रांट वापस मांगी

सोनीपत14 मिनट पहले
लंबे समय से ग्रांट जारी होने के बावजूद प्रस्तावित विकास कार्य नहीं होने पर जिला पार्षदों ने पंचायत विभाग अधिकारियों की कार्यप्रणाली को जमकर कोसा। करीब पांच माह बाद मंगलवार को जिला परिषद की बैठक हुई। इसमें में 23 में से केवल 15 पार्षद ही शामिल हुए। संबंधित बीडीपीओ से ब्याज सहित ग्रांट वापसी की मांग उठाई। ऐसे में जिला परिषद सीईओ अमरदीप सिंह ने पंचायती राज के अधिकारियों सहित सभी बीडीपीओ को जिप से संबंधित कार्यों की डिटेल के साथ 20 नवंबर को कार्यालय में तलब किया है। चेयपर्सन मीना नरवाल ने समय रहते कार्य पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने आगामी चुनाव को देखते मीटिंग को भी संभावित आखिरी मीटिंग बताया।

जून में कोरोना जागरूकता व बचाव के लिए हुई थी बैठक

इससे पहले जून में जिला परिषद की औपचारिक बैठक हुई थी। उस बैठक में पार्षदों से उनके कार्याे का एस्टीमेट केवल लिया गया था। साथ ही सरकार द्वारा जारी कोरोना वायरस गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए सभी को अपने-अपने वार्ड में जागरुकता कार्यक्रम चलाने का निर्देश दिया गया था। पार्षदों को 10 लाख रुपए की ग्रांट सैनिटाइजर, मास्क और बचाव के लिए अन्य उपकरणों पर खर्च करने के लिए जारी किया गया था। अब हुई बैठक में सभी को आश्वस्त किया गया कि उन्होंने जिन कार्यों की लिस्ट दी है, वह कार्य जरूर कराया जाएगा।

किसी भी बीडीपीओ ने नहीं दिया यूसी

जिप द्वारा प्रस्ताव पारित होने के बाद कार्य शुरू किया जाता है। कार्य पूरा होने के बाद वह कागजों में तब तक पूरा नहीं माना जाता है जब तक उसकी यूसी (यूटिलाइजेशन सर्टीफिकेट) जमा नहीं कराई जाती है। बीडीपीओ का कहना है कि अलाट कार्यों का लगभग 90 प्रतिशत कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। पार्षदों ने कहा कि यूसी क्यों नहीं जमा हो रही है। पूरे जिले के आठों ब्लॉक से अब तक यूसी नहीं जमा हुई है।

