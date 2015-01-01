पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहरीली शराब से मौत का मामला:फरार चल रहे अनिल उर्फ लीला के खिलाफ गैर इरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज, जांच जारी

सोनीपत31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक संदीप का पिता मामले की जानकारी देते हुए।

जहरीली शराब से मौत होने के मामले में अब परिजन आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई के लिए सामने आने लगे हैं। फरार चल रहे आरोपी अनिल उर्फ लीला निवासी जसराना पर शास्त्री कालोनी के व्यक्ति ने गैर इरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज करवाया है। शिकायतकर्ता के बेटे की चार नवंबर को मौत हो गई थी।

राजेंद्र निवासी शास्त्री कालोनी ने आरोप लगाया उसके बेटे संदीप की जहरीली शराब पीने से मौत हुई है। उसका बेटा 2 नवंबर को बाहर से शराब पीकर आया था। शराब पीने से उसकी हालत बिगड़ी। बेटे को उन्होंने अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। लेकिन हालत में सुधार नहीं हुआ और उसकी उपचार के दौरान चार नवंबर को मौत हो गई थी। पुलिस ने राजेंद्र की शिकायत पर आरोपी अनिल उर्फ लीला को नामजद किया है। आरोपी पर गैर इरादतन हत्या, धोखाधड़ी व शराब अधिनियम के तहत एफआईआर की गई है।

गैर इरादतन हत्या के तहत यह तीसरी एफआईआर हुई
जहरीली शराब से मौत होने के मामले में शहर के अंदर गैर इरादतन हत्या के तहत तीसरी एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। मृतक राजू, मृतक महेंद्र और अब मृतक संदीप के परिजनों की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया। मृतक महेंद्र के मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी रौनक को नामजद किया था। जबकि संदीप की मौत मामले में आरोपी लीला को। इंडियन काॅलोनी के मृतक राजू के केस में पुलिस ने अभी किसी को नामजद नहीं किया है।

मृतक की संदीप की मौत मामले में गैर इरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है। आरोपी अनिल की गिरफ्तारी का प्रयास जारी है। जिले के लोगों से अपील है कि अवैध खुर्दा कहीं चल रहा है तो इसकी सूचना तुरंत पुलिस को दें। जश्नदीप रंधावा, एसपी सोनीपत।

