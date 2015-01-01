पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों को बड़ी राहत:अब पेंशन के लिए आवश्यक जीवन प्रमाणपत्र अब मुख्य डाकघर में भी बन सकेगा

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। अब पेंशन के लिए आवश्यक जीवन प्रमाणपत्र अब मुख्य डाकघर में भी बन सकेगा। जल्द ही डाकघर उन्हें घर पर भी जीवन प्रमाणपत्र बनवाने की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाएगा। इसके अलावा डाकघर पेंशन भोगियों को घर पर भी यह सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाएगा।

यह होगी प्रकिया

जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने के लिए सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों को अपने साथ आधार कार्ड, पीपीओ नंबर और मोबाइल फोन लाना होगा। बॉयोमीट्रिक मशीन पर उनका अंगूठा लगवाया जाएगा। जिसके बाद उनके मोबाइल पर एक लिंक आ जाएगा, जिससे वे अपने जीवन प्रमाणपत्र की आईडी देख सकेंगे। इस प्रक्रिया के चलते सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारी का जीवन प्रमाणपत्र ऑनलाइन पेंशन वितरण एजेंसी के पास पहुंच जाएगा। आने वाले समय में मुख्य डाकघर के साथ-साथ ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी यह सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी।

यूं मिलेगी जानकारी

डाकघर में यह सुविधा शुरू होने के बाद पेंशन भोगियों को पेंशन वितरण एजेंसी के कार्यालय में जाने की आवश्यकता नहीं पड़ेगी। लोग डाकघर में जाकर प्रमाणपत्र बनवा सकेंगे। इसके अलावा डाकघर पेंशन भोगियों को घर पर भी यह सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाएगा। इसके लिए पेंशन भोगियों को पोस्ट इंफो एप डाउनलोड करना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें