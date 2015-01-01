पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:त्योहारी सीजन पर बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ी तो कोविड के संक्रमण ने भी रफ्तार पकड़ी, हर दिन औसत 98 केस मिल रहे

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना वायरस का कहर जारी है। कोरोना से जुआं गांव की 65 वर्षीय महिला की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ 141 नए केस आए। नए मरीजों में 44 महिला मरीज भी शामिल हैं। त्यौहारी सीजन पर बाजार में बढ़ रही भीड़ से संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है। कोरोना का कुल आंकड़ा बढ़कर अब 11453 हो गया है। जबकि कोरोना से मौत होने का आंकड़ा 55 पर पहुंच गया है। कोरोना की औसत अक्टूबर में हर दिन 56 केस मिलने की थी। लेकिन नवंबर में कोरोना की रफ्तार लगातार बढ़ रही है, हर दिन की औसत 98 केस मिलने की हो गई है। 13 दिन में 1277 कोरोना संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं।

यहां हुई मौत

मृतक महिला जुआं गांव की रहने वाली थी। 11 नवंबर को उसे कोरोना पॉजिटिव बताया गया था। इसके बाद उसे मेडिकल कालेज खानपुर में भर्ती करवाया। हालत ज्यादा बिगड़ने पर महिला को वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया था। लेकिन हालत में सुधार नहीं हुआ और मौत हो गई।

शहरी क्षेत्र में यहां मिले केस

टीडीआई सोनीपत में एक, खन्ना कालोनी सोनीपत में एक, आदर्श नगर सोनीपत में एक, जीवन नगर सोनीपत में तीन, सेक्टर-15 सोनीपत में एक, आठ मरला सोनीपत में पांच, राम नगर सोनीपत में दो, न्यू तारा नगर सोनीपत में एक, कबीरपुर सोनीपत में एक, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कालोनी सेक्टर-14 में चार, सक्सेना अस्पताल में एक, टीडीआई किंग्सबरी में दो, सनसाईन काउंटी में दो, सेक्टर-15 सोनीपत में दो, वर्धमान गार्डनिया सोनीपत में एक, पंचम नगर मे एक, सिक्का कालोनी सोनीपत में तीन, सेक्टर-04 सोनीपत में एक, पटेल नगर सोनीपत में दो, नरेन्द्र नगर सोनीपत में एक, मॉडल टाउन सोनीपत में दो, चेतन दास धर्मशाला के पास सोनीपत में एक, सेक्टर-35 नरेला रोड़ सोनीपत में दो, जिंदल ग्लोबल सिटी सेक्टर-35 सोनीपत में छ:, राजपत नगर सोनीपत में एक, शास्त्री नगर सोनीपत में एक, सिविल अस्पताल सोनीपत में एक, सरस्वती नगर सोनीपत में एक, मिश्रा कालोनी सोनीपत में एक, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कालोनी सोनीपत में एक नए कोरोना मरीज की पुष्टिï हुई है।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में यहां मिले मरीज

गांव झूण्डपुर में एक, जोली में एक, बहालगढ में दो, नाहरा में एक, जटवाड़ा में एक, मुरथल में दो, जटोला में एक, टीडीआई सिटी कुण्डली में एक, निजामपुर में दो, राठधना में दो, गढी जजारा में एक, नांदनौर में एक, मलिकपुर में दो, कबीरपुर में एक, यूके गढी में एक, उदेसीपुर में एक, नूरनखेड़ा में एक, कथूरा में एक, ठसका में एक, जोली में एक, रभड़ा में एक, चिटाना में एक, सरगथल में एक, जाजी में एक, खरखौदा के वार्ड-05 में एक व वार्ड-13 में दो, मुण्डलाना में दो, शहजादपुर में एक, तिहाड मलिक में एक, कुण्डली में एक तथा नकलोई में एक नए कोरोना मरीज की पुष्टिï हुई है।

