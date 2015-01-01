पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्लानिंग:रोहतक की तर्ज पर सोनीपत में शिफ्ट की जाएगी अब डेयरियां

सोनीपत40 मिनट पहले
  • रोहतक के अधिकारियों से रेट लेकर व्यवस्था बनाएंगे निगम अधिकारी, संयुक्त आयुक्त को सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

करीब डेढ़ दशक से अधिक समय से अधर में लटकी डेयरी शिफ्टिंग योजना को सिरे चढ़ाने के लिए नगर नगर निगम प्रशासन अब रोहतक निगम के साथ आगे बढ़कर इस दिशा में काम करेगा। सोनीपत में यह प्रक्रिया अब तक प्लाट के रेट तय नहीं होने के कारण अटकी है, क्योंकि जो रेट स्थानीय प्रशासन ने डेयरी संचालकों ने दिया वह डेयरी संचालकों ने मंजूर नहीं किया और डेयरी संचालक के रेट पर निगम प्रशासन सहमत नहीं हुआ।

जिससे बैठक स्तर पर पहुंचने के बावजूद यह प्रक्रिया अब अधर में लटक गई है। इस संदर्भ में निगम अधिकारियों की बैठक के बाद संयुक्त आयुक्त सुभाष चन्द्र रोहतक नगर निगम के अधिकारियों के साथ प्लाट रेट सहित अन्य व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर बातचीत करेंगे और रास्ता निकालेंगे। सोनीपत नगर निगम के सर्वे में शहर के रिहायशी क्षेत्र में चल रहीं डेयरियों की संख्या 220 से अधिक पाई गई है। घरों में 4 से 5 भैंस रखने वाले पशुपालकों की संख्या तो तीन हजार से अधिक है। डेयरियों को शिफ्ट करने की योजना में पांच पशु से अधिक रखने वाले पशुपालकों को शामिल किया गया है।

इस वजह से अटकी है प्रक्रिया

निगम की ओर से डेयरी संचालकों को छह हजार रुपये प्रति गज के हिसाब से जमीन दिए जाने का रेट तय किया था, जिसका डेयरी संचालकों ने विरोध किया और मांग की कि वे तीन हजार रुपये प्रति गज के हिसाब से दे।

यह है सरकार की नई नीति का ड्राफ्ट प्लान

सरकार ने डेयरी शिफ्टिंग का जो प्लान तैयार किया है उसके मुताबिक 5 पशुओं को रखने वाले डेयरी ऑनर्स को भी जमीन अलॉट की जाएगी और अलॉटमेंट के 12 माह में ऑनर्स को शहरी क्षेत्रों से डेयरी शिफ्ट करनी होगी। अगर डेयरी ओनर्स ऐसा नहीं करते हैं, तो निगम उनका लाइसेंस कैंसिल कर देगा। पॉलिसी के तहत डेयरियों को शिफ्ट करने के लिए निगम डेयरी ओनर्स को जमीन उपलब्ध कराएगा।

डेयरी मालिक पहले किस्त में 25 व दूसरे में 75% राशि जमा कराएंगे

जमीन की कीमत डेयरी ऑनर्स को दो किस्तों में जमा कराने की सहूलियत होगी। पहले किस्त में 25 प्रतिशत और दूसरे किस्त में डेयरी ऑनर्स 75 प्रतिशत राशि जमा कराएंगे। डेयरी के लिए जिस स्थान पर ओनर्स को जमीन अलॉट की जाएगी, वहां उन्हें हर हाल में 12 महीनों में डेयरी अबादी वाले क्षेत्रों से शिफ्ट करनी होगी। पहले 6 महीने में डेयरी कंस्ट्रक्शन और दूसरे 6 महीने का समय शिफ्टिंग के लिए सरकार डेयरी ऑनर्स को देगी।

