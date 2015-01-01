पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से एक मौत और 64 केस आए, नवंबर में 11 की मौत हुई थी इस माह 11 दिन में आठ की मौत

साेनीपत42 मिनट पहले
कोरोना वायरस का कहर जारी है। शुक्रवार को एक मरीज की मौत हो गई व 64 नए केस आए। नवंबर के मुकाबले कोरोना दिसंबर में ज्यादा जानलेवा साबित हो रहा है। सात दिसंबर से जिले में लगातार कोरोना से मौत हो रही है। नवंबर में 30 दिन में 11 की मौत हुई थी। जबकि अब 11 दिन में आठ की मौत हो चुकी है। मौत का आंकड़ा 72 पर पहुंच गया है। जो नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं उनमें 25 महिला मरीज भी शामिल हैं। कोरोना का कुल आंकड़ा बढ़क़र 14095 हो गया है।

55 मरीज ठीक हुए

कोरोना को 55 मरीजों ने हराया है। अब तक जिले में 13239 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित एक्टिव केस 784 है। आईसीयू में 20 व वेंटिलेटर पर चार मरीज हैं।

यहां मिले केस

देवीपुरा गोहाना, गांव बरोदा, पबसेरा, तिहाड मलिक, गढी ब्रह्मïणान, जठेडी, शामाबाद, जाजी, मंडोरा, गुमड, राजपुर, बागड़ी मोहल्ला सोनीपत, धानक बस्ती सोनीपत, ओमेक्स सिटी, देवड़ू रोड, गढी घसीटा, आईटीआई खरखौदा, सेक्टर-23, जनता काॅलोनी, सीआरपीएफ कैंप, राजीव नगर, प्रगति नगर, टूलिफ ग्रांड सोसायटी, सेक्टर-12, जीटी रोड गन्नौर, सेक्टर-14, भगत सिंह काॅलोनी, गोकुल नगर, ओल्ड हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी, रेलवे स्टेशन के पास गोहाना, विष्णु नगर गोहाना, आदर्श नगर गोहाना, उत्तम नगर गोहाना, पुलिस लाइन सोनीपत, विकास नगर सोनीपत, तारा नगर सोनीपत , हनुमान नगर , मॉडल टाउन , मटका गली गोहाना, लक्ष्मी नगर गोहाना में एक-एक केस मिला। अशोक विहार, मयूर विहार सोनीपत, दुर्गा कालोनी सोनीपत में दो-दो केस मिले। सेक्टर-15 सोनीपत में तीन, सेक्टर-7 गोहाना में चार, महावीर कालोनी सोनीपत में छह नए कोरोना मरीज मिले।

