पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नारेबाजी:पेयजल लाइन को लेकर निगम कमिश्नर से मिले लोग, समस्या के समाधान की मांग

सोनीपत44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आदर्श नगर ड्रेन न. 6 सोनीपत के निवासी पानी की समस्या को लेकर आशियाना बचाओ संघर्ष समिति के उपाध्यक्ष व अखिल भारतीय परिवार पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अरुण कौशिक भारतीय व समिति के सचिव सुखबीर हठवाल के नेतृत्व में निगम आयुक्त जगदीश शर्मा से मिले। निगम आयुक्त कार्यालय के बाहर अपनी समस्या को लेकर पहले नारेबाजी की व समस्या के समाधान की मांग की।

अरुण कौशिक बताया कि ड्रेन को पक्का कर कवर करने का काम चला हुआ है यहां के वासियों ने घरों के बाहर से पानी की लाईन न होने के कारण ड्रेन के दूसरी तरफ से पानी के कनेक्शन ले रखे हैं। ज्यादातर घरों के कनेक्शन वैध हैं। अरुण ने कहा कि ड्रेन को पक्का करने से पहले इन घरों के बाहर से लाईन डाली जाये ताकि सभी अपने कनेक्शन जोड़ लें नहीं तो कनेक्शन टूटने से सभी लोग परेशान हो जायेंगे।

निगम आयुक्त ने शुरू में कड़ा रुख अपनाया लेकिन लोगों की परेशानी को समझते हुए एम ई सतीश को बुलाकर समाधान करने के लिए कहा। निगम की तरफ से जे ई मंजीत को मौके पर भेजा गया। उन्होंने मुआयना किया व कनेक्शनों की वैधता के कागजात चैक किए।मौके पर सुनील, कृष्ण, संजय, राकेश, हंसराज, काला, संदीप, रमेश, राजेन्द्र, गौरव, आकाश, सत्तो, शीला, बिमला, बाला, मूर्ति, भतेरी आदि साथ थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें