चुनावी चर्चा:गीता भवन चौक पर एलिवेटेड पुल बना गोहाना राेड फ्लाई ओवर से जोड़ने की हो प्लानिंग

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोनीपत. सेक्टर-23 में शहर के विकास को लेकर चर्चा करते लोग।
  • शहर में ट्रैफिक समस्या का ढूंढना होगा समाधान

नगर निगम के पहले चुनाव को लेकर शहर में जगह-जगह लोगों की बैठकों में चर्चाओं का दौर शुरू हो गया है। मुद्दे उठाए जा रहे हैं और हालात बयां किए जा रहे हैं। भास्कर ने सेक्टर-23 की एक बैठक में चल रही चुनावी चर्चा की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट जानी। यहां शहर में एक सामान विकास कार्य हों व शहर का विकास कैसे हो इस पर चर्चा हो रही थी। फिलहाल लाइन पार अर्थात पुलिस लाइन व सेक्टर-23 की तरफ न्यू सोनीपत की तर्ज पर विकास कार्य न होना व जीटी रोड से इस तरह की सीधी कनेक्टिविटी न होना चर्चा का मुख्य विषय रहा।

सेक्टर में नहीं हो रहा विकास

व्यक्ति धर्मपाल ने बताया कि गोहाना रोड फ्लाई ओवर सेक्टर-23 व पुलिस लाइन की तरफ न्यू सोनीपत अर्थात सेक्टर-12, 14, 15 की तर्ज पर विकास नहीं हो रहा। धर्मपाल ने बताया कि सरकारी कालेज इस तरफ नहीं है।

ट्रैफिक जाम और बेसहारा पशु सबसे बड़ी समस्या

कोच आरएस खोखर ने कहा कि दिल्ली से सोनीपत कोर्ट में यदि किसी को आना पड़ जाए तो ट्रैफिक जाम की विकट समस्या परेशान करती है। ट्रक यूनियन के पास जाम, महाराणा प्रताप चौक, मामा भांजा चौक व इसके बाद गीता भवन चौक पर भी ट्रैफिक जाम रहता है।

शहर के इन चौक पर एलिवेटेड रोड बनाकर गोहाना रोड फ्लाई ओवर से जोड़ दिया जाए तो ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या का स्थायी समाधान हो सकता है। वहीं, महावीर, फतेहसिंह, राजदहिया, बलबीर, सिंह, रमेश्वर ने कहा कि सड़कों पर घूम रहे बेसहारा पशुओं के कारण लोगों को अिधक परेशानी हो रही है।

