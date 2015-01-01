पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम चुनाव:235 बूथों पर होगा मतदान, पार्षद का बूथ से तो मेयर का मोहाना से होगा ऐलान

सोनीपत23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नए गांव शामिल करने का फैसला सरकार करेगी, रोहतक मंडल आयुक्त ने फाइल भेजी

नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारियां तेज कर दी गई हैं। सोनीपत नगर निगम के इस पहले चुनाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन के साथ निगम अधिकारियों ने बूथ से लेकर मतदान एवं मतगणना को लेकर चर्चा कर ली है। चुनाव जनवरी के पहले सप्ताह में संभावित है। इसका मतदान 235 बूथ पर होगा। तय हुआ है कि पार्षद की घोषणा संबंधित मतदान केन्द्र से ही होगी तो वहीं, मेयर का ऐलान मोहाना स्थित मतदान केन्द्र से किया जाएगा। चुनाव के लिए नगर निगम को 750 ईवीएम मिली हैं। एक बूथ पर औसतन सात सौ से एक हजार वोटर हो सकते हैं।

नए गांव शामिल होंगे या नहीं, इस पर संशय सरकार करेगी दूर

इस चुनाव में हटाए गए गांव शामिल शामिल होंगे या नहीं इसका फैसला सरकार की ओर से लिया जाएगा। निगम अधिकारियों के अनुसार रोहतक मंडल आयुक्त की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक के बाद आयुक्त रोहतक मंडल ने अपनी सिफारिश के साथ फाइल सरकार के पास भिजवा दी है।

संभावना जताई गई है कि जिन गांवों ने शामिल होने की मांग की थी, उन्हें मंजूरी मिल सकती है, लेकिन अभी यह तय नहीं है कि उन्हें इस चुनाव में मतदान अथवा उम्मीदवारी जताने का अवसर मिलेगा या नहीं, क्योंकि कोर्ट की ओर से चुनाव छह जनवरी तक करवाने के निर्देश है,लेकिन अगर नए गांव शामिल कर दोबारा वार्डबंदी की गई तो चुनाव का टलना तय है, लेकिन कोर्ट के निर्देश चुनाव करवाने के हैं, क्योंकि चुनाव करीब छह साल से लंबित है।

इस प्रकार होगा चुनाव : मतदान में दो वोटिंग मशीनें होंगी, जिसमें एक पार्षद तथा एक मेयर की होगी। क्योंकि इस बार मेयर का चुनाव सीधे जनता करेगी, जबकि पूर्व में पार्षद आपसी सहमति से बनाते थे, लेकिन उस गठजोड़ पर उठने वाले सवाल के मद्देनजर इस बार मेयर को सीधे जनता द्वारा चुना जाएगा।

यही कारण है कि मेयर की सीट को भी सामान्य रखा गया है, वहीं नगर निगम की ओर से 20 वार्ड बनाए गए हैं। इनमें से 11 वार्ड आरक्षित होंगे। उन वार्डों में पिछड़ा वर्ग के 2, अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के 3 व महिला के लिए 6 वार्ड आरक्षित होंगे।

पांच साल से है चुनाव का इंतजार : सोनीपत नगर परिषद को 6 जुलाई 2015 को नगर निगम का दर्जा दिया गया था। नियमानुसार इसके तीन साल के अंदर चुनाव कराने थे, लेकिन प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं हो पाने के कारण विधानसभा में तीन बार विधेयक लाकर नगर निगम कानून में संशोधन किया गया। इससे पहले गुरुग्राम नगर निगम का चुनाव गठन के साढ़े तीन साल बाद कराए गए थे, लेकिन सोनीपत प्रदेश का पहला ऐसा नगर निगम है, जहां गठन के पांच साल बाद भी चुनाव नहीं हुए हैं।

तैयारी हो चुकी पूरी: यह है मौजूदा वार्डबंदी, 27 नवंबर के बाद बदल सकते हैं आंकड़े

निगम वार्डबंदी के साथ वोटर लिस्ट जारी कर चुका है। इसके अनुसार निगम क्षेत्र के 8,481 परिवारों के दो लाख 29 हजार 177 वोटर अपने मेयर व पार्षदों को चुनेंगे। सबसे ज्यादा वार्ड 11 में 15,422 वोटर हैं, वहीं वार्ड 8 में सबसे कम 3495 वोटर हैं। चुनाव के लिए ईवीएम भी नगर निगम को मिल चुकी है। हालांकि 27 नवंबर को मतदाता सूची का दोबारा से प्रकाशन होना है, इसलिए इस आंकड़े में अभी बदलाव संभव है।

मतदान से मतगणना तक तैयारी पूरी

चुनाव को लेकर निगम प्रशासन की तैयारी पूरी है। मतदान एवं मतगणना केन्द्र को लेकर की गई है। मोहाना में मेयर पद के उम्मीदवारों के वोटों की गिनती की जाएगी। 235 बूथों पर लोग मतदान कर सकेंगे। यह तैयार पूरी हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें