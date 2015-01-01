पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम:स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों ने पोस्टर व भाषण से शहीदों की शौर्य गाथा से करवाया अवगत

सोनीपत
सोनीपत. प्रस्तुति देते ब्राइट स्कॉलर स्कूल के विद्यार्थी।

विजय दिवस के रूप शहर के विभिन्न शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में विभिन्न गतिविधियों का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें विद्यार्थियों ने शहीदों को नमन करते हुए भारत माता की जय के जयकारे लगाए। सभी स्कूलों में यह ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। ज्ञान गंगा ग्लोबल स्कूल में भी विजय दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में विद्यार्थियों ने शहीदों को नमन किया। इस मौके पर विद्यार्थियों ने भाषण, पोस्टर मेकिंग के जरिए शहीदों के शौर्य को भी सलाम किया। इस मौके पर स्कूल चेयरमैन सुधीर जैन ने कहा कि देश पर हुए हमले का भारतीय सैनिकों ने जोरदार तरीके से जवाब दिया और पाकिस्तान को करारी शिकस्त दी।

साउथ पॉइंट स्कूल में विजय दिवस उत्साह के साथ मनाया गया। स्टूडेंट्स ने देश भक्ति, अनेकता में एकता आधारित विषयों के से अपने ज्ञान का प्रदर्शन कर खूब रंग बांधा। बच्चों ने देश की शान तिरंगा झंडा के प्रति अपना स्नेह और श्रद्धा भावना प्रकट करते हुए तिरंगे पर बनाकर उनमें रंग भरकर अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन किया। स्कूल के चेयरमैन दिलबाग सिंह खत्री ने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि भेंट की।

एक अच्छा नागरिक वे ही होता है, जो अपने देश की एकता व अखंडता प्रति वफादार और देश के लिए हर प्रकार की कुर्बानी करने की भावना दिल में रखे। 1971 में आज ही के दिन भारतीय सेना ने अपने अदम्य साहस और पराक्रम से मानवीय स्वतंत्रता के सार्वभौमिक मूल्यों की रक्षा करते हुए विश्व मानचित्र पर एक ऐतिहासिक बदलाव किया. इतिहास में स्वर्ण अक्षरों से अंकित यह शौर्यगाथा हर भारतीय को गौरवान्वित करती रहेगी।

ब्राइट स्कॉलर स्कूल में मनाया विजय दिवस

ब्राइट स्कॉलर स्कूल में ऑनलाइन विजय दिवस मनाया गया। सभी विद्यार्थियों , अध्यापकों के साथ अभिभावकों ने भी इसमें भाग लिया। इस दौरान देश पर अपनी जान न्योछावर करने वाले शहीदों को याद किया गया । कर्नल एस के सहगल ने सभी को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि हम आज जो अपने क्षेत्र में खुले में जी रहे है वो उन वीर सैनिकों के कारण है, उनके द्वारा सीमा पर की गई चौकसी से हम व हमारा देश चैन व सुकून से है। स्कूल काउंसलर मोहिनी घोष व प्रधानाचार्या डॉ किरण दलाल भी इस दौरान मौजूद थी। प्रधानाचार्या ने कहा कि बच्चों द्वारा अनेक गतिविधियों द्वारा देश के वीर सैनिकों द्वारा देश की रक्षा के लिए दिए बलिदान को बहुत सुंदर ढंग से बताया।

