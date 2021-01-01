पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:सैर पर मिलेगा व्यवहारिक ज्ञान, बजट किया जारी

सोनीपत5 घंटे पहले
  • राजकीय स्कूलों के विद्यार्थी विभिन्न संस्थानों का दौरा करेंगे, विभाग उठाएगा खर्चा

राजकीय स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों को व्यवहारिक जानकारी एवं तनाव मुक्त करते हुए उत्साहित करने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने नई योजना बनाई है। जिसके अंतर्गत हर ब्लाक के विद्यार्थियों को सैर पर लेकर जाया जाएगा। हालांकि यह सैर महज पिकनिक नहीं होगी बल्कि इसमें विद्यार्थियाें को जीवन कौशल से जुड़ी जानकारी भी मुहैया करवाई जाएगी।

इसके लिए व्यवस्था तैयार की जा रही है। इसकी शुरुआत अगले सप्ताह से ही हो जाएगी। योजना के अंतर्गत दो सौ विद्यार्थियों को लेकर जाया जाएगा। हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद द्वारा इस योजना के संचालन के लिए 40 हजार रुपए का बजट भी जारी किया है।

छात्राओं के लिए फन कैंप भी लगाए जाएंगे

विभाग की ओर से छात्राओं के लिए फन कैंप भी लगाए जा रहे हैं। जिसमें छात्राओं को स्वास्थ्य संबंधी, एग्रीकल्चर, होर्टिकल्चर, पोस्ट ऑफिस, आर्ट एंड क्राॅफ्ट, होम साइंस, फर्स्ट ऐड, मातृभाषा पर अलग-अलग विभाग के अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, प्रोफेसर, चिकित्सक, पोस्ट मास्टर जानकारियां देंगे। इसके बाद स्कूलों में ही प्रदर्शनी का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा। छात्राओं को टिप्स व प्रदर्शनी की फोटो भी समग्र शिक्षा को भेजी जाएगी।

साइंस के विद्यार्थियों को दिया जाएगा अवसर

एपीसी रामफल चौहान ने बताया कि विभागीय योजना के तहत कक्षा 11वीं व 12वीं के साइंस के विद्यार्थियों को इस योजना में अवसर मिलेगा। इन विद्यार्थियों के पांच से लेकर सात ग्रुप बनाए जाएंगे। जिन्हें विभिन्न औद्योगिक क्षेत्र सहित अन्य संस्थानों का दौरा करवाते हुए उत्पाद की निर्माण प्रक्रिया से अवगत करवाया जाएगा।

शैक्षणिक ज्ञान बढ़ेगा : उर्मिल ग्रेवाल

​​​​​विभाग ने हर ब्लाक से विद्यार्थियों की सूची मांगी है। विद्यार्थी के आने-जाने, नाश्ते से लेकर लंच तक का इंतजाम विभाग की ओर से किया जाएगा। इस योजना में विभिन्न संस्थानों का दौरा करवाया जाएगा। जिनसे शैक्षणिक ज्ञान बढ़ेगा। उर्मिल ग्रेवाल, जिला परियोजना संयोजक, सोनीपत।

