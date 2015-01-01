पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंवार ने कहा:जनता ने भाजपा के अहम व वहम को तोड़ा

सोनीपत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधायक सुरेन्द्र पंवार ने कहा कि बरोदा की जनता ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी इंदुराज नरवाल को विजयी बनाकर भाजपा के अहम व वहम को तोड़ने का काम किया है। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को विजयी बनाकर बरोदा की जनता ने विकास के नए द्वार खोलने का काम किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार ने बीते छह साल बरोदा हल्के से पक्षपात रखा, विकास कार्य की एक ईंट भी बरोदा में नहीं लगने दी, लेकिन जैसे ही बरोदा उपचुनाव आया तो भाजपा सरकार बरोदा में आकर विकास के झूठे दावे करने लगी।

लेकिन बरोदा की जनता समझदार है, उन्होंने भाजपा को आइना दिखाने का काम किया। उन्होंने कहा कि बरोदा की जनता अब उन समस्त पदाधिकारियों से इस्तीफे की मांग कर रही है, जिन्होंने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी जितने के बाद इस्तीफा देने का वादा किया था। उन्होंने कहा कि इंदुराज की जीत ने बरोदा हलके में विकास के नए द्वार खोले हैं, अब बरोदा विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें