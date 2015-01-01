पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीआईए-1 व बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़:राेहित हलालपुर और मयंक मड़ौरा को लगी पैर में गोलियां

सोनीपत39 मिनट पहले
गोली लगने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती।

शहर के कैशालपुर नजदीक सेक्टर-15 के पास बदमाशों व पुलिस के बीच सोमवार की शाम मुठभेड़ हुई। बदमाशों ने पुलिस पार्टी पर मारने की नियत से फायर किया। जवाबी कार्रवाई में सीआईए-1 पुलिस ने भी फायरिंग की। पुलिस की गोली से मोस्टवांटेड आरोपी रोहित उर्फ ढीला निवासी हलालपुर, मयंक मड़ौरा घायल हुआ। जबकि इनके साथ आशीष निवासी मंडोरा को पुलिस ने काबू कर लिया। दोनों आरोपियों के पैरों में गोली लगी है। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को उपचार के लिए नागरिक अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया।

यहां इनका इलाज शुरू कर दिया गया है। पुलिस ने मामले में दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। सीआईए-1 टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि कुख्यात बदमाश रोहित उर्फ ढीला, मयंक मंडौरा व आशीष आने वाले हैं। सूचना पर पुलिस पार्टी कैशालपुर नजदीक सेक्टर-15 के पास पहुंची। पुलिस पार्टी को आरोपियों की गाड़ी आती दिखाई दी तो इन्हें रोकने का प्रयास किया।

आरोपियों ने पुलिस पार्टी पर जान से मरने की नियत से फायर किया। गोली पुलिस की गाड़ी में लगी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने जवाबी कार्रवाई में फायरिंग की। पुलिस की गोली कुख्यात बदमाश रोहित उर्फ ढीला, मयंक को लगी। दोनों के पैर में करीब पांच गोली लगी हैं। इनके साथी आशीष को पुलिस ने काबू कर लिया। पुलिस घायल रोहित व मयंक को लेकर नागरिक अस्पताल पहुंची। यहां दोनों का प्राथमिक उपचार किया गया।

हत्या व लूट के कई केस

पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपियों पर हत्या व लूट के कई केस दर्ज हैं। खरखौदा एरिया में तीन हत्या करने, कैथल में बाबा की हत्या करने में यह संलिप्त रहे हैं। इसके साथ राजस्थान में आरोपियों पर 29 लाख रुपए की लूट का आरोप है।

आरोपियों द्वारा की गई वारदात

  • हलालपुर में 23 मई को राजेश उर्फ मीनू की गोली मारकर हत्या
  • पांच जून की शाम को मंडौरा में युवक संजय की गोली मारकर हत्या
  • 15-16 जून की रात मंडौरा निवासी रिंकू की कार हथियारों के बल पर छीनकर भागे

25-25 हजार का इनाम

मुठभेड़ में आरोपी रोहित निवासी हलालपुर, मयंक व आशीष निवासी मंडौरा को गिरफ्तार किया है। इन पर सोनीपत पुलिस द्वारा 25-25 हजार का इनाम था। जबकि अन्य जिलों से भी इनाम होने के बारे में पता किया जा रहा है। -जश्नदीप रंधावा, एसपी सोनीपत।

