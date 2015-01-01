पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:छह महीने से रेलवे फुटओवरब्रिज कर रखा बंद, आरओबी पर नहीं बनाई एक तरफ की सीढ़ियां

सोनीपत7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोहाना रोड आरओबी पर पैदल पार पथ की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से लोग पैदल रेलवे ट्रैक कर रहे पार
  • महिलाएं पार्क या फिर अन्य जगह से दीवार फांदने को मजबूर

रेलवे द्वारा कुछ महीने पहले बनाया गया फुटओवर ब्रिज बंद कर दिया गया है। गोहाना रोड आरओबी पर पैदल पार पथ की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण बड़ी संख्या में लोग रेलवे ट्रैक को पार कर रहे हैं। जबकि बुजुर्गों को दो से तीन किमी अनावश्यक चक्कर लगाना पड़ रहा है। महिलाओं तक काे पार्क या अन्य जगह से दीवारेंं फांदनी पड़ रही हैं। इन दिनों बाजारों में लोगों का आवागमन अधिक होता है।

जिसके कारण वाहनों की बाजारों में लाइन लग रही है। जिससे जाम की स्थिति भी बन रही है। क्योंकि लोगों को घूमकर आना पड़ रहा है तो पैदल की बजाय वह स्कूटर और कार से आवागमन कर रहे हैं। गोहाना रोड रेलवे फाटक पर बना आरओबी भी केवल दिखावा बना है। एक तरफ सीढ़ियों को बनाया गया और दूसरी तरफ आधा ही छोड़ दिया गया है। जिसके कारण इसका लाभ भी लोगों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा 5 साल पहले गोहाना रोड रेलवे फाटक पर आरओबी बनाया गया था। आरओबी में ही पैदल यात्रियों के लिए भी दोनों तरफ से सीढियां बनाने का प्रावधान किया गया था। एक तरफ सीढ़ियां बना दी गई तो दूसरी तरफ सुरक्षा कारणों का हवाला देकर आधे पर ही काम बंद कर दिया गया।

6 माह से तार से बंद है एफओबी

मार्च महीने में पीएम ने कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए जिले में ट्रेनों का परिचालन बंद कर दिया था। जिसके बाद से स्टेशन पर बाहारी लोगों का प्रवेश बंद कर दिया गया। इसके साथ ही रेलवे द्वारा बनाया गया एफओबी भी बंद कर दिया गया। दोनों तरफ से तार लगाकर लोगों का आवागमन रोक दिया गया है। जिसके कारण इस एफओबी पर 40 लाख खर्च होने के बाद भी लोगों को रास्ता नहीं मिल रहा है।

दीवार फांदकर कर रहे आवागमन

रेलवे द्वारा ट्रैक से करीब 100 मीटर दूर दोनों तरफ सुरक्षा का हवाला देकर दीवार खड़ी कर दी गई है। वैकल्पिक रास्ता नहीं मिलने से मजबूरन महिलाएं भी यहां दीवार फांदकर दूसरी तरफ जा रही हैं। रेलवे ने यहां रोक लगाई है लेकिन पैदल के लिए उचित रास्ता नहीं।

बुजुर्ग महिला ने कहा-रास्ता होना चाहिए

आदर्श नगर की महिला कांता देवी को पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के मुख्य ब्रांच में किसी कार्य से जाना था। महिला काफी कमजाेर थी। उसने कहा कि रेलवे और जिला प्रशासन को पैदल राहगीरों का ख्याल भी रखना चाहिए। ताकि उन जैसे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। उसने कहा कि सारंग रोड अंडरब्रिज के नीचे पानी भरा रहता है। ऐसे में पांच किमी का अतिरिक्त चक्कर लगाना पड़ता है। चलने फिरने में दिक्कत होती है, ऐसे अनावश्यक चक्कर परेशानी और बढ़ा रही है।

