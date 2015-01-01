पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जहरीली शराब से मौत का मामला:नैना तितारपुर शराब की फैक्ट्री में दिल्ली से लाया जाता था रॉ मैटीरियल

सोनीपत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोनीपत . जांच के लिए पहुंची एसआईटी टीम।
  • मास्टरमाइंड नरेश दो साथियों के साथ गिरफ्तार, इनके खुलेंगे अवैध शराब के धंधे का राज

जहरीली शराब मामले में पुलिस के हाथ बड़ी सफलता लगी है। वहीं पूछताछ में मिली जानकारी से इसके तार दिल्ली से भी जुड़ रहे हैं। पता चला है कि नैना तितारप पुर की अवैध शराब फैक्ट्री में कच्चा माल, खाली बोतल आदि दिल्ली से आती थी। पुलिस का कहना है कि पहले से तैयार ब्रांडेड शराब के नकली लेबल लगाकर उसे सोनीपत शहर की कॉलोनियों व गांव में सप्लाई किया जाता था। इसके मुख्य आरोपी नरेश के पकड़े जाने पर और खुलासा होगा।

पानीपत बस स्टैंड के पास से नैनातितारपुर अवैध शराब फैक्ट्री चलाने वाले मास्टरमाइंड नरेश, उसके पार्टनर व मिडियेटर गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। नरेश की गिरफ्तारी के बाद जहरीली शराब के धंधे की सप्लाई, हिस्सेदारी सहित अन्य राज खुलेंगे। नरेश के साथ पकड़े उसके साथियों ने अपनी पहचान कुलदीप व मोहित निवासी बिहोली के रूप में दी है। इंस्पेक्टर वीरेंद्र की टीम ने यह कार्रवाई की। जहरीली शराब से मौतों के बाद से नरेश फरार चल रहा था।

अब सवाल उठ रहा है कि इस फैक्ट्री को कितने लोग मिल कर चलाते थे। अब तक नरेश, अजीत सीटावली, विक्की सैदपुर, सेठा को ही शराब फेक्टरी में हिस्सेदार माना जा रहा था। मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार किए गए कुलदीप व मोहित की फेक्टरी में हिस्सेदारी है।

आरोपियों से की जा रही है पूछताछ

आरोपी नरेश, कुलदीप, मोहित को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यह आरोपी शराब तैयार करते थे। आरोपियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है कि इन्होंने सोनीपत व पानीपत के अलावा किस किस जगह पर अवैध शराब की सप्लाई दी। -वीरेंद्र, इंस्पेक्टर सीआईए।

गन्नौर​​​​​​: अधिकांश मरीजों को कम दिखने की परेशानी, एक की हालत गंभीर

जहरीली शराब पीने से गुमड़ गांव में 8 लोग मर चुके हैं। जबकि 7 लोगों का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। इसमें एक मरीज की हालात नाजुक बताई जा रही है। इसमें अधिकांश में कम दिखने की परेशानी हो रही है। गांव में जहरीली शराब सप्लाई करने वाले आरोपी राजबीर से पुलिस ने रिमांड के दौरान उसकी निशानदेही पर खेत से शराब की बोतल बरामद की है। शहर पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी राजबीर दस दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर है।

आरोपी की निशानदेही पर उसके खेत में दबी शराब की बोतल मिली है। सरपंच रविंद्र पहल ने बताया कि अजित की तबीयत में सुधार होने पर घर लाया गया। लेकिन दोबार तबीयत बिगडऩे पर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है। जांचकर्ता कुलदीप का कहना है कि अस्पताल में अभी 7 लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है, आंखों से कम दिखने में परेशानी आ रही है। प्रेम नाम के व्यक्ति की हालात नाजूक बनी है।

शहर में पुलिस की कार्रवाई : पुलिस ने शहर में राजू वाले केस में कई 304 के तहत कार्रवाई की है। जबकि पोस्टमार्टम पुलिस ने शास्त्री कॉलोनी निवासी संदीप, बलजीत निवासी मयूर विहार, मनोज निवासी हनुमान नगर, मुकेश निवासी शामनगर, रिंपा निवासी जटवाड़ा का भी करवाया है।

पिता खुर्दे से लाया आया था शराब

उधर मृतकों के परिजनों ने सभी लोगों का फिर से बयान लेने के पुलिस की योजना पर खुशी जताई है।ं मृतक लक्षमण , अरुण, अशोक, बलराज, राजू , दिनेश के परिजनों को न्याय की पूरी उम्मीद है। इन्होंने कहा कि वह पुलिस को हाल में हुए घटनाक्रम की पूरी जानकारी देंगे।

इन सभी ने बताया कि उनके पिता, भाई व बेटे ने शराब पी थी। इसके बाद उनकी हालत खराब हुई और मौत हुई। मृतक बलराज के बेटे ने तो यह तक बताया कि पिता किसी अवैध खुर्दे से शराब लेकर आया था। उसने बताया कि इंडियन कालोनी स्थित खुर्दे से उसके पिता व उसके दोस्त ने शराब पी थी। इसके बाद दोनों की मौत हुई।

जांच की जा रही है

मामले की गहनता से जांच की जा रही है। मृतकों के परिजनों के दोबारा से डिटेल में बयान दर्ज किए जाएंगे। जिनके पोस्टमार्टम हुए हैं उनके व जिनके पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हुए दोनों के बयान लिए जाएंगे। यह प्रक्रिया बुधवार से शुरू कर दी जाएगी। विसरा रिपोर्ट अभी नहीं मिली है। इसके साथ मुख्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी का प्रयास जारी है।

-जश्नदीप रंधावा, एसपी सोनीपत।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें