एजुकेशन:बीटेक में दाखिले के लिए 17 तक होगा पंजीकरण

सोनीपत41 मिनट पहले
दीनबंधु छोटूराम विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (डीसीआरयूएसटी), मुरथल में बीटेक में प्रवेश चाहने वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। अब उनको पंजीकरण से लेकर दाखिले की फीस जमा कराने और अन्य जानकारी के लिए विश्वविद्यालय के चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। ये सारे कार्य ऑनलाइन कर दिया गया। डीसीआरयूएसटी में बीटेक में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया 12 नवंबर से शुरू हो चुकी है। इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों को 17 तक पंजीकरण कराना है। विद्यार्थी विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करा सकेंगे।

उनका मोबाइल नंबर व ई-मेल आइडी रजिस्टर्ड हो जाएगी। इसके आधार पर विद्यार्थी 18 नवंबर को पंजीकरण की फीस जमा करा सकेंगे। उसी दिन शाम को पहली मेरिट लिस्ट जारी होगी। आवंटित सीट की जानकारी भी विद्यार्थियों को उनकी आइडी पर मिलेगी। जिनका मेरिट लिस्ट में नाम हैं, वे 19 से 21 तक फीस जमा करा सकेंगे। 22 को रिक्त सीटों की लिस्ट जारी करेगा।

23 व 24 को विद्यार्थी फिर से पंजीकरण कर सकेंगे। दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट 25 को जारी होगी। इसमें चयनित विद्यार्थी 26 तक फीस जमा करा सकेंगे। इसके बावजूद अगर सीटें खाली रहती हैं तो उनकी 27 को सूची जारी होगी और 28 और 29 को सभी के लिए ओपेन काउंसलिंग होगी। विश्वविद्यालय में बीटेक के कोआर्डिनेटर प्रो. अनिल बेरवाल ने बताया कि अगर विद्यार्थी के आवेदन में कोई कमी होगी तो विश्वविद्यालय उन्हें घर बैठे सूचना देगा, वे दुरुस्त भी करा सकेंगे।

