रोष:आदर्श नगर के निवासियों ने निगम कमिश्नर से पानी की पाइप शिफ्ट करने से पहले लगाने की मांग की

सोनीपत34 मिनट पहले
आदर्श नगर के निवासी पानी की समस्या को लेकर आशियाना बचाओ संघर्ष समिति के उपाध्यक्ष व अखिल भारतीय परिवार पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अरुण कौशिक भारतीय व समिति के सचिव सुखबीर हठवाल के नेतृत्व में नगर निगम कमिश्नर जगदीश शर्मा से मिले। निगम आयुक्त कार्यालय के बाहर अपनी समस्या को लेकर पहले नारेबाजी की व समस्या के समाधान की मांग की। निवासियों का कहना है कि ड्रेन-6 को पक्का किया जा रहा है। जिसके कारण पानी की लाइन की शिफ्टिंग से घरों में आपूर्ति बंद हो जाएगी। इसलिए पहले पाइप डाली जाए।

अरुण कौशिक भारतीय ने निगम आयुक्त को बताया कि यहां के वासी पहले भी अपनी समस्या को लेकर पूर्व निगम आयुक्त व सह आयुक्त अशोक बंसल व शंभु राठी से मिले थे। लेकिन अभी तक कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ। ड्रेन को पक्का कर कवर करने का काम किया जा रहा है। यहां के वासियों ने घरों के बाहर से पानी की लाईन न होने के कारण ड्रेन के दूसरी तरफ से पानी के कनेक्शन ले रखे हैं।

ड्रेन को पक्का करने से पहले इन घरों के बाहर से लाईन डाली जाए, ताकि सभी अपने कनेक्शन जोड़ लें। नहीं तो कनेक्शन टूटने से सभी लोग परेशान हो जाएंगे। निगम की तरफ से जेई मंजीत को मौके पर भेजा गया। उन्होंने मुयायना किया व कनेक्शनों की वैधता के कागजात चैक किए। मौके पर सुनील, कृष्ण, संजय, राकेश, हंसराज, काला, संदीप, रमेश, राजेन्द्र, गौरव, आकाश, सत्तो, शीला, बिमला, बाला, मूर्ति, भतेरी आदि मौजूद रहे।

