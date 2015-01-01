पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंडरब्रिज:दिल्ली-अंबाला रेल लाइन पर आरयूबी बॉक्स की पुशिंग पूरी, रिटेनिंग वाल के लिए 5 करोड़ का टेंडर

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
दिल्ली-अंबाला रेलवे लाइन पर ट्रेन की स्पीड बढ़ाने के लिए काफी समय से कार्य किया जा रहा है। जिसके लिए ट्रैक के कर्व से लेकर किनारे चारदीवारी और फाटकों पर अंडरपास और आरओबी बनाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। सोनीपत की सीमा में रेलवे द्वारा 4 रेलवे अंडरब्रिज बनाया जा रहा है। इन सभी के बॉक्स की पुशिंग ट्रैक के नीचे की जा चुकी है। अब रिटेनिंग वाल बनाने की दिशा में कार्य शुरू किया गया है।

जिसके तहत रेलवे द्वारा 5 करोड़ रुपए का टेंडर जारी किया गया है। छह महीने में यह कार्य पूरा किया जाएगा। जिसके बाद यहां पर स्थापित फाटकों को स्थाई रूप से बंद कर दिया जाएगा। अंडरपास के निर्माण पर अब तक 9.60 करोड़ रुपए खर्च हो चुका है। रेलवे द्वारा दिल्‍ली-चंडीगढ़ रूट पर 200 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से ट्रेन शुरू करने की याेजना के साथ कार्य किया जा रहा है। जिसके लिए रेलवे सेफ्टी द्वारा सुझाए गए बिंदुओं काे ध्यान में रखकर एक साथ चार अंडरब्रिज बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है।

अभी इस रूट पर शताब्दी का परिचालन 110 किमी प्रति घंटा जबकि वंदे भारत का परिचालन 130 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से किया जाना है। रेलवे द्वारा हाई स्पीड ट्रेन चलाने के लिए दिल्ली-चंडीगढ़ रूट का भी चयन किया गया है। जिसके तहत ही ट्रैक में सुधार सहित तमाम कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। इसमें यह चारों आरयूबी भी मुख्य रूप से शामिल हैं।

रेलवे द्वारा सोनीपत की सीमा में काॅलाेनियाें के किनारे ट्रैक के साथ दीवार खड़ी कर दी गई है। इसके साथ ही चार आरयूबी का निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है। यह आरयूबी सफियाबाद फाटक नंबर-19, नवीन कॉलोनी फाटक नंबर-24, बावा कॉलोनी फाटक नंबर-25, पीएम कॉलेज फाटक नंबर-31 के सामने रेलवे फाटक के पास बनाए जा रहे हैं। प्रति आरयूबी करीब सवा दो करोड़ रुपए की लागत आएगी। इन सभी के बॉक्स की पुशिंग हो चुकी है। अब रिटेनिंग वाल बनाने के लिए टेंडर जारी किया गया है। टेंडर अलाट होने के बाद चार महीने में कार्य पूरा कर दिया जाएगा।

हजारों लोगों को फायदा मिलेगा
रेलवे द्वारा जिन रेलवे फाटकों पर आरयूबी का निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है। यह सभी फाटक कॉलोनियों के बीच में है। प्रतिदिन इन फाटकों से तीन से चार हजार लोगों का आवागमन होता है। फाटक पर आरयूबी बनने से इन लोगों को बेरोक-टोक आवागमन का लाभ मिलेगा। साथ ही ट्रेन को फाटकों पर किसी भी घटना का अंदेशा नहीं रहेगा। जिससे ट्रेन की स्पीड फिलहाल स्टेशनों तक सही तरीके से बनी रहेगी।

चारों आरयूबी पर बॉक्स का कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है। अब रिटेनिंग वाल बनाने के लिए टेंडर जारी किया गया है। छह महीने में रिटेनिंग वाल बना दिया जाएगा। जिसके बाद वाहन चालकों सहित रेलगाड़ियों को भी आवागमन में राहत मिलेगी।-ओपी नागपाल, सीनियर सेक्शन इंजीनियर रेलवे सोनीपत।

