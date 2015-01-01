पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव:सोनीपत में प्रधान बने संदीप शर्मा, अनूप दहिया को 220 मतों के अंतर से हराया

सोनीपत26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में संदीप शर्मा (स्वीटी) ने जीत दर्ज की। उन्होंने निर्वतमान प्रधान अनूप दहिया को 220 मतों के अंतर से हराया है। जबकि उप प्रधान पद पर नीरज मलिक ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी को 352 वोटों से हराया। सचिव पद पर हिम्मत सिंह दहिया ने संदीप दलाल को हराकर चौधर हासिल की। इसके अलावा खजांची पद महेश त्यागी व सह सचिव पद के लिए अधिवक्ता गीता रानी के नाम पर पहले ही सहमति बन चुकी है। वहीं निवर्तमान प्रधान अनूप दहिया ने बार काउंसिल के आदेशों की अवहेलना का आरोप लगाया है।

शुक्रवार को सोनीपत बार एसोसिएशन के विभिन्न पदों के लिए मतदान हुआ। शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक मतदान संपन्न हो पाया, जिसके बाद वोटों की गिनती शुरू की गई। प्रधान पद के लिए लगातार तीसरी बार चुनाव लड़ रहे अनूप दहिया को इस बार हार मिली। आमने-सामने की टक्कर में संदीप शर्मा (स्वीटी) ने उन्हें 220 मतों से हराया। प्रधान पद के लिए कुल 871 वोट डाले गए थे। बार में मतदान के दौरान पुलिस बल भी तैनात रहा। उपप्रधान पद के लिए नीरज मलिक व निखिल सिंघल चुनाव लड़ रहे थे। जिनमें नीरज मलिक ने 352 मतों से जीत दर्ज की। वहीं सचिव पद के लिए हिम्मत सिंह दहिया ने संदीप दलाल को 81 मत से हराया।

अनूप दहिया ने लगाया बार काउंसिल के आदेशों की अवहेलना का आरोप

निवर्तमान प्रधान अनूप दहिया ने बार काउंसिल के आदेशों की अवहेलना का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि बार काउंसिल ने शिकायत पर कार्रवाई करते हुए 28 मतों की सूची भेजी थी, जिन्हें मत सूची में जोडऩे के निर्देश दिए थे। लेकिन आदेश नहीं माने गए। इधर, चुनाव अधिकारी सुखबीर गुलिया ने कहा कि उनके पास बार काउंसिल से कोई आदेश नहीं पहुंचे हैं। पूरी तरह शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से चुनाव प्रक्रिया संपन्न करवाई है।

खरखौदा में सुरेश दहिया बने प्रधान

खरखौदा बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव में सभी 5 पदों पर सर्वसम्मति हो गई है। जिसके में खरखौदा बार एसोसिएशन प्रधान सुरेश दहिया, उप प्रधान नवीन कुमार भौरिया, सचिव सत्यजीत, सह सचिव प्रवीन पाराशर, कोषाध्यक्ष मोहित कौशिक पर सर्वसम्मति हो गई है। प्रधान पद के नामांकन रामभगत दहिया, सुरेश दहिया, कमल शर्मा व सुरेंद्र कुमार ने किया था जिनमें से रामभगत दहिया, कमल शर्मा व सुरेंद्र कुमार ने अपने नामांकन वापस ले लिए। जिससे केवल एक नामांकन ही प्रधान के लिए बचा है, जो सुरेश दहिया का है। उप प्रधान के लिए अनिल धनखड़ व नवीन कुमार ने नामांकन किया था। जिसमें से अनिल धनखड़ ने अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया। इसी तरह से नवीन भौरिया के नाम पर उप प्रधान के लिए सर्व सम्मति बन गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें