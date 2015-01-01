पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्वास में लेकर दिया लूट को अंजाम:कार खराब होने पर स्कूटी सवार युवकों से मांगी मदद, नकदी, चेन व अंगूठी लूटी

राई38 मिनट पहले
जीटी रोड पर कुंडली के पास स्कूटी सवार तीन युवकों ने एक पेट्रोल पंप संचालक को विश्वास में लेकर सोने की चेन, अंगूठी, मोबाइल, 32 हजार रुपए, एटीएम कार्ड लूट लिए। पुलिस ने पेट्रोल पंप संचालक के बयान पर लूट का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पानीपत के कई गांव निवासी कृष्ण दत्त ने बताया कि उनका धर्मगढ़ के पास पेट्रोल पंप है। वह अपनी कार से दिल्ली के मायापुरी गया था। वहां से देर रात वह पानीपत आ रहा था।

जब वह कुंडली के पास पंजाबी ढाबा के पास पहुंचा तो अचानक उनकी कार खराब हो गई। जिस पर वहां से स्कूटी से गुजर रहे तीन युवकों से उसने मदद मांगी थी। उन्होंने उसकी मदद के नाम पर उसकी कार को धक्का देकर ढाबे के पास खड़ा करा दिया। कुछ देर बातचीत करने के बाद उन्होंने ढाबे पर खाना खाने की इच्छा जताई। जब वह देर रात कार के अंदर खाना खाने लगा तो इस दौरान उनमें से एक युवक ने उसे दबोच लिया।

बाद में दो अन्य भी आ गए। तीनों ने उसके साथ बुरी तरह से मारपीट की। वह उसकी करीब पांच तोले की सोने की चेन, सोने की अंगूठी, मोबाइल फोन, 32 हजार रुपए, चार एटीएम कार्ड व अन्य कागजात लूटकर फरार हो गए।

उसे लगा था मदद करने वाले अच्छे इंसान, लेकिन वे तो हैवान निकले

पीड़ित ने बताया कि जब उसकी कार खराब हुई तो स्कूटी सवार युवक उसकी मदद में आगे आए थे। वे उसकी कार को धक्का देते हुए ढाबा के पास पहुंचे। उसे लगा कि मदद करने वाले अच्छे इंसान है। इसी वजह से उसने तीनों के लिए खाना का ऑर्डर भी दिया था। अचानक से तीनों युवकों ने हैवानियत दिखाई और उसे कार में ही पीटना शुरू कर दिया। वह चिल्लाया भी, लेकिन कोई मदद के लिए नही आया।

