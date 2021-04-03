पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Second Phase Vaccination Starts After The Message That Came In The Night

कोरोना से जंग:रात को आए मैसेज के बाद दूसरे चरण का वैक्सीनेशन शुरू

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • डीआरओ को लगाई गई पहली वैक्सीन, कुल 163 को लगाई गई डोज

कोरोना को हराने के लिए जिले में दूसरे चरण का वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो गया है। देर रात आए मैसेज के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सुबह जल्दी ही तैयार कर वैक्सीनेशन के लिए दूसरे चरण के कर्मचारियों को बुलाया। दूसरे चरण के तहत पहली वैक्सीन डीआरओ (डिस्टिक रेवेन्यू आॅफिसर) राजकुमार को लगाई गई। देर शाम तक चले वैक्सीनेशन अभियान के तहत 163 को वैक्सीन लगाई। सीआरपीएफ के जवानों को भी वैक्सीन लगाई गई। 4 सेंटरों पर वैक्सीनेशन करने का कार्यक्रम रख गया था, लेकिन गोहाना में कोई वैक्सीनेशन को नहीं पहुंचा।

जिले में अब कुल एक्टिव केस 18

जिले में काेरोना वायरस लगातार सिमट रहा है। अब कुल एक्टिव केस 18 ही रह गए हैं। गुरुवार को दो मरीजों ने कोरोना को हराया। अब तक 14868 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। कोविड अस्पताल पूरी तरह से खाली हो गया है।

तैयारी थी, लेकिन तय नहीं था कि गुरुवार से शुरू होगा

^दूसरे फेज के लिए बुधवार को तैयारी की थी, लेकिन तय नहीं था कि गुरुवार से वैक्सीनेशन होगा। रात को मैसेज आया कि सुबह से दूसरे चरण का वैक्सीनेशन करना है। पहली डोज डीआरओ को लगाई गई। 15 फरवरी तक प्रथम फेज के कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगनी है। डॉ. नीरज यादव, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी।

कोरोना का एक केस आया

गुरुवार को कोरोना का एक केस आया। कोरोना वायरस के पाॅजिटिव मामलों का कुल आंकड़ा बढ़कर 14972 हो गया है। नया केस गांव कुंडली में स्थित तुलसा गैस टैक्नोलॉजी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड में मिला।

