कोरोना:त्योहारों पर बाजार में खरीदारी को बढ़ी भीड़ ने बढ़ाई चिंता, 83 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले

सोनीपत36 मिनट पहले
सोनीपत. शहर के कच्चे क्वार्टर बाजार में लगी भीड़, सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करना भूले और काफी लोगों ने मास्क भी नहीं लगाया।

कोरोना वायरस के प्रति लोगों की बेफिक्री ने चिंता बढ़ा दी है। मंगलवार को कच्चे क्वार्टर बाजार में करवाचौथ को लेकर खरीददारी करने वाले लोगों की व मेंहदी लगवाने वाली महिलाओं की भारी भीड़ रही। यहां पब्लिक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करना भूल गई। यही नही मास्क भी बहुत कम लोगों ने लगा रखा था।

सिरो सर्वे -2 की रिपोर्ट आ गई है। सोनीपत में 44 प्रतिशत लोग सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं कर रहे और 39 प्रतिशत लोग मास्क नहीं लगा रहे। एंटी बॉडी 13.2 प्रतिशत लोगों में ही मिला। ऐसे में लापरवाही कोरोना के संक्रमण को बढ़ा सकती है।

मंगलवार को 83 केस आए, 49 ठीक हुए

कोरोना के मंगलवार को 83 केस आए। जबकि 49 मरीज ठीक हुए। कुल मरीजों की संख्या 10374 पर पहुंच गई है।

शहरी क्षेत्र में यहां मिले मरीज

आवासीय सोसायटी टीडीआई किंग्सबरी, ओमेक्स सिटी, एल्डिको काउंटी, मॉडल टाऊन, कल्याण नगर, दिल्ली कैम्प, कालूपुर, अशोक विहार, शिव कालोनी, अशोक नगर, सेक्टर-5, सेक्टर-10, जैन बाग कालोनी, ऋषि कालोनी, इंदिरा कालोनी, ककरोई रोड पर, मसद मोहल्ला, सक्सेना अस्पताल, जीवन नगर, हलवाई हट्टा, हाऊसिंग बोर्ड कालोनी, चार मरला, साई कैम्पस, गन्नौर के हरी नगर, उमंग स्कूल गन्नौर, विष्णू नगर, महम रोड पर, पुराना बस अड्डा, चौपड़ा कालोनी में एक-एक, पुरानी अनाज मंडी, गोहाना की राम गली, इंद्रपुरी, वर्धमान सोसायटी ग्रडानिया, टीडीआई सिटी कुंडली में दो-दाे, सेक्टर-15, गोहाना में तीन-तीन, सेक्टर-23 में चार नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में यहां मिले मरीज

सेरसा, बारोटा, बिधलान, नकलोई, ठसका, भैंसवान कलां, मुंडलाना, भादौठी, बड़ी गन्नौर, कासंडी, थाना कलां, खरखौदा के वार्ड नम्बर 10 व 3, पिपली, सैदपुर मंदिर, रामपुर, कुंडली, जगदीश पुर, भैंरा बांकीपुर, पलड़ा, बड़ी फेज-1, बड़ी रोड गन्नौर में एक-एक, कुंडली में दो व बारोटा में तीन नए संक्रमित मिले हैं।

